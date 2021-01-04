"This year there's no limit to us!!" the Grammy-winner captioned the eye-catching video

Alicia Keys 'Creates the Unimaginable' by Painting a Canvas — Using Her Piano! See the Video

Alicia is already smooth with them keys — but now the 15-time Grammy-winner is wowing fans with yet another impeccable skill.

In a remarkable video she posted on Instagram Sunday, the "Girl on Fire" hitmaker, 39, appears to have discovered an eye-catching way to paint a blank canvas using her piano.

"Yo, I think I just did something crazy," she began in her Instagram video, which looks as if it was recorded in her backyard. "Watch this," she told her followers — before a series of colorful paint was ejected from behind her hot pink piano and onto a canvas, which was placed several feet away.

"This year there's no limit to us!!" she fittingly wrote in her caption. "Let's create the unimaginable!!✨✨✨✨."

Fellow star Vivica A. Fox is among those who liked the clip. Keys' husband Swizz Beatz, 42, commented, writing, "Wowww that's where all that paint came from😂😂😂😂." "That's dope," another person wrote. "We love you @aliciakeys," added another. A fourth Instagram user chimed in, "So Amazing! We can't stop watching! 🙌🏽💜."

Keys showcased her talents just a few days after sharing an empowering message in a New Year's Eve Instagram post she shared on Thursday. "Mirror mirror on the wall ..." she began. "We always thought that was a part of some fairytale, but I really believe in speaking to yourself in the mirror."

The songstress continued, "It's so powerful to see yourself, just you and yourself, connected, eye to eye, heart to heart! Just looking and choosing to love yourself as you are is such a superpower!!" ⁣

She went on: "So, look deeply and love what you see, especially the things you want to change or wish were different! You are soooooo [sic] unbelievably special, [you are] so one of one ... I see you and I admire your beauty! What a powerful time for reflection! What are u [sic] manifesting for 2021?? I 💜 (love) hearing about you. Sending my love and light 💜🎉💜 Happy New Year!"

Many supporters responded to Keys' post with heartfelt captions. "I'm manifesting a year of reaping all the things we sowed last year! Lots of love for you and your family," one person wrote.

Keys is also making her way into the beauty industry with some relaxing, self-care products. She released a sage + oat milk candle in November. And last month, the star launched what she dubbed her "First Ritual" — a trio product set, which includes the candle, an obsidian facial roller and her debut skincare product, which she calls Skin Transformation Cream.