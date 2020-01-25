Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute Ahead of Her Grammys Hosting Gig

Alicia Keys is having quite the exciting weekend!

The singer-songwriter, who is hosting the 2020 Grammys Sunday for the second year in a row, kicked off the weekend’s festivities with her 39th birthday on Saturday.

For her big day, Keys’ husband of nine years, Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean, shared a celebratory video for his “amazing wife” on Instagram.

The clip shows Keys, dressed in a shimmering silver dress and headpiece, demonstrating her moves to the sultry song “Forget Me Nots” by Patrice Rushen.

“Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to my amazing Wife,” the producer, 41, began his caption, tacking on several party hat and birthday cake emojis.

“I’ve never seen a light shine so bright🙏🏽,” he continued.

The couple first announced their engagement and pregnancy with their first child, Egypt, now 9, in May 2010.

Months later, they were married in August 2010 in a private ceremony in France. And years later, they welcomed second son Genesis, now 5, in 2014. (Together, they co-parent with the producer’s ex Mashonda Tifrere, with whom he has son Kasseem, 13)

The artist’s birthday comes just one day before she is set to hit the Grammys stage.

Keys hosted the award ceremony last year, and her upcoming repeat appearance makes her the third woman ever to host more than once, Billboard reported in November. Ellen DeGeneres hosted the Grammys in 1996 and 1997, and Rosie O’Donnell hosted in 1999 and 2000.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host,” Keys said in a statement to Billboard.

The star said that hosting last year was a “powerful experience.”

“Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music,” she added.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are broadcasting live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.