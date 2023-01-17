Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Relationship Timeline

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz were meant to be.

The pair first met in the '90s in New York City when they were just teenagers. Although they didn't hit it off then, the "Girl on Fire" singer and the music producer reconnected in 2008 for a music project and have been inseparable ever since. The couple went on to tie the knot in 2010 and welcome two sons: Egypt and Genesis. Keys is also stepmom to Beatz's kids from previous relationships: son Kasseem "KJ" Jr., son Prince Nasir and daughter Nicole.

Over the years, the musical power couple have shared many glimpses into their relationship with fans. When they are not posting loving tributes to one another, the proud parents are showing off their kids' musical talents.

"You're truly my everything, my Love," Beatz wrote to Keys on their 10th wedding anniversary.

From creative collaborators to life partners, here's everything to know about Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's relationship.

1990s: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz meet

Keys and Beatz, both born and raised in N.Y.C., were first introduced by mutual friends when they were just teenagers — Keys was 14 and Beatz was 16. In her memoir, More Myself, Keys wrote that she was uninterested in Beatz at the time and it remained that way for years.

"We ended up in the same circles at various awards shows and industry events," she wrote. "He'd usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz."

2008: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz reconnect

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

The two artists were brought together again years later when they collaborated on a music project in 2008, which is when Keys began to change her mind about Beatz. "The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked," the singer wrote in her memoir. "Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth. He was so aware of what was happening around the world."

The couple reportedly began dating in the fall of that year.

March 2010: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz show PDA at a party

JONATHAN ZIEGLER/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Keys and Beatz had already been romantically linked when they were spotted cozying up to each other at a friend's birthday party at N.Y.C.'s Juliet Supper Club in March 2010.

May 27, 2010: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz announce engagement and pregnancy

James Devaney/WireImage

After quietly dating for nearly two years, Keys and Beatz announced in May 2010 that they were engaged and expecting their first baby together.

Around the same time, Beatz's divorce from ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere, whom he separated from in 2008, was finalized. The year prior, Tifrere wrote an open letter to Keys on Twitter, publicly accusing the singer of breaking up her family. Both Keys and Beatz denied the accusation. In her 2018 memoir, Tifrere wrote that she regretted publicly speaking out against Keys, explaining that her past behavior was fueled by "ego" and a "need for validation."

Keys and Tifrere have since reconciled and now share a close friendship as they co-parent their blended family together.

June 2010: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz bless baby on the way in Zulu ceremony

In June 2010, the newly engaged couple took a trip to South Africa, where they participated in a traditional Zulu ceremony to bless their baby on the way.

The ceremony took place in Durban, South Africa, and was performed under a fig tree for its healing properties. Keys donned traditional jewelry and a blue robe, while she and the baby were given Zulu names. Keys' mother, Teresa Augello, and brother, Cole Cook, were also present for the ceremony.

July 31, 2010: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz get married

Keys and Beatz tied the knot in a private home on the Mediterranean Sea. The couple's friend, Deepak Chopra, officiated their nuptials in front of family and close friends.

"Everything was just wow. It was a blessing," Beatz later said of their wedding. "It was positive energy, and we're still in those moments."

October 14, 2010: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz welcome a baby boy

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Keys and Beatz welcomed their first child, Egypt Daoud Dean, on Oct. 14, 2010, in N.Y.C.

Ahead of Egypt's birth, Beatz spoke to PEOPLE about the pregnancy and the couple's decision to not find out the sex. "Whatever we're blessed with, that baby is being born to blessed parents," he said. "Alicia is definitely one of those great parents-to-be. She's super ready. Super glowing. Super happy."

November 23, 2012: Alicia Keys discusses motherhood and having more kids with Swizz Beatz

Two years after the birth of their son, Keys discussed how becoming a mother impacted her life and her career.

"To have this type of love in my life at this time in my life, it means so much. Perspectives change, priorities change," she said in an interview. "I was such a different person seven years ago. Nothing would stop me from traipsing from here to London to L.A. back to London to L.A. in three days and no sleep … It was just that I thought that that was everything."

She continued, "But to have time to spend with my family and my son, it's like perspectives change a bit, it's like, 'Hold up! Let's not kill ourselves here.' "

When asked if she and Beatz wanted to have more children, the singer answered, "Definitely at least one more."

July 31, 2014: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz announce second pregnancy

Theo Wargo/Child2014/WireImage

On their fourth wedding anniversary, the couple announced that they were expecting their second baby together.

Keys shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Happy anniversary to the love of my life." She continued, "And to make it even sweeter we've been blessed with another angel on the way!! You make me happier than I have ever known! Here's to many many more years of the best parts of life!"

Beatz posted a photo from the same photo shoot and wrote: "Love is life & life is love and we're so excited for another GIFT from up above Happy Anniversary my Goddess 4 years of greatness & cheers to 100 plus more inshallah."

Then-4-year-old Egypt was also looking forward to the new addition. "I think he's super excited because he's not going to be the youngest anymore," Keys told PEOPLE that October. "He's always kissing my belly."

December 27, 2014: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz welcome their second son

James Devaney/FilmMagic

Keys and Beatz welcomed their second son, Genesis Ali Dean, on Dec. 27, 2014.

Beatz announced the news with an Instagram photo of his newborn son's footprints. "The Joy of Joy is Joy🙏 it's a Boy🎉🎉🎉 #Blessings🙏," the proud dad wrote in the caption.

February 17, 2017: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz gift piano to DJ Khaled's son

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple are very supportive of their fellow musicians and friends in the industry. In February 2017, DJ Khaled posted about the thoughtful gift they got his then-4-month-old son Asahd Tuck Khaled: a white piano with the lyrics to Keys' song "No One" handwritten on the top.

Alongside a video of his son enjoying the baby-sized instrument, Khaled thanked his friends, writing, "Wow !! Me my son @asahdkhaled and my queen want to thank @aliciakeys @therealswizzz for this amazing gift for my son!!"

March 14, 2019: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend iHeartRadio Music Awards with sons

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

When Keys was honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, Beatz and her children were right by her side to celebrate. "Thank you so much. What a powerful, beautiful energy that's in here tonight!" she said after hugging her family on her way to the stage.

Later in the evening, Egypt took the stage to perform with his mom. The mother-son duo sat back-to-back as they played Keys' "Raise a Man" on two separate pianos.

July 31, 2020: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz celebrate their 10th anniversary

Keys and Beatz celebrated 10 years of marriage in July 2020. To honor the milestone, the pair shared photos from throughout their decade of marriage and penned sweet messages to each other.

For her post, Keys shared a photo of the couple leaning in for a kiss and called Beatz her "love" and a "dream come true." She added: "You always make me smile. You make me laugh and think and grow and dream and reach and stretch and I am in awe of our love!"

Beatz captioned his post, "1 full decade of love & life wow🖤 Never raised our voice at each other in 10yrs wow🖤 Thank you for everything my love 🙏🏽 you're truly everything my Love🖤."

August 27, 2020: Swizz Beatz celebrates Alicia Keys' career accomplishment

In August 2020, Keys became the "most certified female R&B artist of the millennium," and Beatz made it clear he's her biggest fan.

In an Instagram video, Beatz catches the singer doing dishes and pours her a glass of wine to celebrate the accomplishment. "This is serious! The highest-selling R&B female artist of the decade, 16 million worldwide, beating everybody — everybody," he says while Keys laughs. "And you're just going to walk around the house, wash dishes, don't say nothing about that?"

Keys thanked her fans in the caption and added, "He's always creepin' up on me!! He thinks I'm too humble but that's just me. I'm grateful."

January 25, 2021: Swizz Beatz posts a tribute to Alicia Keys on her 40th birthday

Beatz celebrated his wife's 40th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I thank your Mom & Dad for bringing you to this earth to make magic," the music producer wrote. "I love the way you love me and love all of our 5 kids ❤️❤️ Your music saved so many people with love 🌹 Your charity efforts saved millions 🌹 You never talk about any of your achievements, but I will."

April 14, 2021: Alicia Keys reflects on quarantining with Swizz Beatz and their sons

Theo Wargo/Getty

During an April 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Keys opened up about the lessons she learned from quarantining with her husband and their boys. She also shared how the experience had impacted her and Beatz's relationship.

"So much of our life is spent traveling. Obviously, with [the pandemic], we're literally seeing each other every day," she said. "We looked at each other the other day and were like, 'So this is what it's really like to be married.' It was really funny."

Keys added that the couple have learned to give each other space when they need it.

"I think one of the things we're really good at is giving each other the space that we need. That's not a hard thing for us. And even just being intuitive about what each other needs is also something that comes really fluid for us," she said. "We'll always check in and we're always making sure we're good."

Beatz kept the family smiling through the trying times, too. "He's definitely a real prankster and a jokester," Keys said. "He always keeps us laughing."

October 29, 2021: Alicia Keys releases song dedicated to Swizz Beatz

Keys released her single "Best of Me" in October 2021 and shared that it was dedicated to her husband. Beatz also appeared in the accompanying music video, which shows the couple celebrating their marriage as Keys sings in a white gown.

The singer posted the video on Instagram, writing in the caption, "This song continues to give me chills. As do you @therealswizzz."

November 2, 2021: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz give a tour of their California home

The couple gave Architectural Digest a tour of their home in La Jolla, California, in November 2021.

The futuristic home is said to be the inspiration for Tony Stark's bachelor pad in Iron Man, a fact that Keys and Beatz's sons love. The pair also added personal touches to the space to reflect the roots of their careers and relationship.

"When you hear a song or something we've produced, the foundation is to make people feel good and feel loved. That's what our art is about," Keys told the outlet. "And when you come into our home, that's exactly what we want you to feel. We want you to feel loved, to feel safe, to feel relaxed."

May 2, 2022: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the Met Gala

John Shearer/Getty

Keys and Beatz made an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. The duo wore outfits that paid tribute to their home city of N.Y.C. "I'm proud of our city," Keys said. "Tonight we are looking forward to being together — all together and having some fun."

December 25, 2022: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz celebrate Christmas with their blended family

The couple celebrated the 2022 holidays with their entire family, including Beatz's children from his previous relationships. They posed in front of the Christmas tree for a family photo that Keys captioned, "Big love and big blessings from The Deans 💜💜 We hope you are surrounded my the most important gift in the Galaxy….. LOVE!! 💜💜💜 It's about to be the best year yet!! 💥💥💥."

January 5, 2023: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz enjoy a family ski trip

Not long after, the blended family rang in the New Year with a ski trip, where Keys conquered her fear of skiing. She posted a series of photos from the trip, including shots of her posing alongside her younger brother, Cole Cook, and her children.

Beatz also posted a photo from the winter vacation, which featured the entire Dean family smiling together on the slopes. He captioned it, "HNY to everyone from THE DEAN TEAM."