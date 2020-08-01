Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz married in Corsica in 2010, the same year they welcomed son Egypt

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary: 'Never Raised Our Voice at Each Other'

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz are still gushing over one another after 10 years of marriage.

On Friday, Keys, born Alicia Augello-Cook, and Beatz, born Kasseem Dean, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary and shared loving tributes on Instagram.

The "Underdog" singer posted a heartwarming photo of the couple leaning in for a kiss, calling Beatz her "love" and a "dream come true."

"You always make me smile. You make me laugh and think and grow and dream and reach and stretch and I am in awe of our love! 10 joiiiwwnnntttttttzzzzzzz!!!!!!🤗🤗🤗," she wrote.

"It’s so fast bc it’s so much fun!" Keys said of her decade-long marriage. "And so true and real and genuine! I adore you!!!"

"Here’s to so much more of the greatness we create together!!! Deeply appreciating and loving every moment 🦋🦋🦋👑👑👑🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💋💋💋🥰🥰🥰," the singer, 39, concluded.

The "On to the Next One" artist replied, "Feels like 10 weeks 👀👀👀😂 Wow wow wow‼️ Let’s Keep going Queen Love you 💓💓💓."

Kerry Washington also replied with a string of heart emojis while Tracee Ellis Ross wished the two "congratulations!!!!"

Beatz also posted a heartfelt social media post, including some of his favorite photos of the couple throughout their relationship. In the corner of each picture, Beatz added a sticker that reads "10 years" in honor of their milestone.

"1 full decade of love & life wow🖤," Beatz, 41, wrote. "Never raised our voice at each other in 10yrs wow🖤 Thank you for everything my love 🙏🏽 you’re truly everything my Love🖤 ."

The producer continued, "I wish us 100 more yes plus inshallah 🤲🏾 Happy 10yr anniversary Queen Dean 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽#10yrsDean 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽."

He included several sweet pictures of the couple from their wedding as well as pictures of the two enjoying life together while sipping wine or on a hike.

"Life’s good ❤️," commented rapper Fat Joe, while Timbaland dropped a couple of heart emojis.

The New York City natives first met when Keys was 14 and Beatz was 16, and were brought together by a mutual high school friend. But Keys wasn’t interested at the time and she remained that way for years.

“We ended up in the same circles at various awards shows and industry events,” she wrote in her book More Myself. “He’d usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz.”

But that started to change when the two were first brought together for a music project years later. “The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked. Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth. He was so aware of what was happening around the world.”

The pair went on to form their friendship into a relationship and Beatz proposed before whisking Keys off to Hawaii, where he kept the artfully romantic gestures coming.