Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 9-Year Anniversary: 'We Still Feel Like Young Love'

Image zoom Alicia Keys/Imstagram

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are celebrating nine years of romantic bliss!

The couple marked their nearly decade-long relationship on Instagram recently to commemorate their marriage and their two kids together. “Life in full bloom Never mind the desert wind and storms The water here is always warm,” Keys, 38, captioned a photo of the pair kissing in a pool on Sunday. “Wishing you peace and love and endless blessings.”

Her husband lovingly left a message in the comments section, writing, “Your love is like warm water always amazing.”

In May 2010, the music duo announced their engagement and pregnancy with their first child, son Egypt. Months later, they were married in August 2010 in a private ceremony in France. And years later, they welcomed second son Genesis in 2014. (Together, they co-parent with the producer’s ex Mashonda Tifrere, with whom he has son Kasseem, 12.)

RELATED: The Cutest Throwback Pics of Celeb Couples Who’ve Stood the Test of Time

Beatz, 40, also dedicated a loving message to his wife with a throwback photo of them from when they first started dating.

“Nine yrs ago we took this pic looking like lil kids in love,” he wrote. “Now it’s 9yrs later with two amazing Kids and we still feel like young love. 🙏🏽 Life and love is a work of greatness in progress 🙏🏽 Everyday we should allow our self to grow stronger and better.”

The Grammy-winning producer and artist added, “We must keep the fire hot by making each other smile everyday and continue to do spontaneous crazy ass things 😂 Thank you for the best 9yrs of my life I’ve never met a human like you Happy Anniversary Mrs Alicia Dean my Love 4 life.”

In another Instagram post, Keys raved about her husband. “My best friend my lover, my mindsharer, my life partner, my cheerleader, my dream increaser, my biggest supporter,” she called him.

“I swear I have never been more in love with you!” she shared.