Alicia Keys Sings 'Emotional' Take on 'If I Ain't Got You' with Women of Color Orchestra for 'Queen Charlotte'

"I feel like it's going to open the minds of many people to realize that women of color belong everywhere and we've always been everywhere," Keys told Billboard of the performance

By
Published on May 8, 2023 10:00 PM

Some people want it all — others just want to see Alicia Keys sing "If I Ain't Got You" with a massive orchestra.

On Monday, the Grammy winner shared a new performance of the 2003 hit, which sees her belt out the lyrics alongside an orchestra of more than 70 women of color from all over the world for Netflix and Shondaland's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The new clip, directed by Diane Martel (who helmed its original music video), features Keys, 42, as well as musicians including South Africa's first Black female conductor Ofentse Pitse, the Netherlands' RIMON, France's Amel Bent, Germany's Alicia Awa, Sweden's Cherrie and Norway's Delara.

Alicia Keys in Queen Charlotte
Alicia Keys. The Tyler Twins

"The entire idea was quite ambitious," Keys told Billboard of the clip, which celebrates the debut of Queen Charlotte as well as the 20th anniversary of the musician's 2003 The Diary of Alicia Keys album. "I feel like it's going to open the minds of many people to realize that women of color belong everywhere and we've always been everywhere. It's magical."

Keys sings the powerful ballad while playing piano and matching all the other performers in 1700s attire in the video. "I know they're gonna be very emotional when they see it because the women we who were there were extremely emotional," she told the outlet of the experience, noting that conductor Ofentse Pitse felt the diverse orchestra was important. "This is what out ancestors never experienced."

The "No One" musician also opened up about the importance of uplifting women with the performance, noting that her mom taught her to stand up for gender equality and "is definitely a feminist for sure."

Alicia Keys in Queen Charlotte
Alicia Keys. The Tyler Twins

"She raised me, and that desire for equanimity and fairness was really instilled in me, and then I would see how it will come out in my songs," said Keys. "I would see it on 'A Woman's Worth,' or 'Superwoman' or 'Girl on Fire,' and I know that the majority of those songs and feelings have come from needing a boost, needing that extra energy. Those songs, in a lot of ways, were what I wished and hoped to feel."

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story debuted May 4 on Netflix as the first spin-off series of Bridgerton. The prequel tells the story of young Queen Charlotte's life, rise to power and romance with King George over six episodes.

The series' soundtrack will feature other orchestral versions of songs by Beyoncé, SZA, Whitney Houston and other artists.

Alicia Keys in Queen Charlotte
Alicia Keys. The Tyler Twins

In an interview with PEOPLE about her new collection with Athleta, Keys said she's "grateful" that "If I Ain't Got You" still touches listeners "in such a powerful way" 20 years after its release.

Keys is currently performing the final dates of her Alicia + Keys Tour in Latin America through May 19. Next month, she'll kick off her Keys to the Summer Tour on June 28 in Sunrise, Florida.

"The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation," she told Live Nation in a press statement about the tour.

She continued, "It's going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we've made sure it's like nothing you've ever seen! I'm so excited to see y'all this summer!"

Related Articles
Dianna Agron Responds to Decade-Long Speculation About Taylor Swift Relationship
Dianna Agron Responds to Decade-Long and 'Wildly Untrue' Speculation About Taylor Swift Relationship
The Weeknd says next album will like be stage name’s “last hurrah”
The Weeknd Says Next Album May Mark 'Last Hurrah' as The Weeknd: 'Said Everything I Can Say'
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Katy Perry takes selfies during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Katy Perry Jokes 'I Found My Seat' After Viral Coronation Memes: '#lavenderlostgirl'
Shakira Hangs Out with Tom Cruise at the F1 Miami Grand Prix
Shakira and Tom Cruise Pose for Photos at F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023
Queen Charlotte. Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in episode 106 of Queen Charlotte. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022; LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Arsema Thomas attends the Special Fan Screening and Garden Party for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
'Queen Charlotte' 's Arsema Thomas on Her Breakout Role as Young Lady Danbury – Sex Scenes and All (Exclusive)
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 21: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Everything to Know About 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says the 'Pain' That Inspired Her Post-Divorce Album Can 'Still Feel Real Fresh'
Matt Healy looks like he's definitely part of the family as he is joined by Taylor Swift's best friends Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge as they watch Taylor Swift perform in Nashville
Matty Healy Cheers on Taylor Swift at Eras Tour Alongside Her Model Pals Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge
taylor swift
Taylor Swift's Final Nashville Eras Tour Show Goes on After 4-Hour Weather Delay: 'I'm Ready to Play'
Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center on May 6, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. The show airs on Sunday, May 7, 2023 on Telemundo.
Shakira Stresses Importance of 'Being Faithful to Ourselves' After Split from Ex Gerard Piqué
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Jameela Jamil attends Marvel Studios "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 402 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Jameela Jamil Reveals She 'Pulled Out' of 'You' Season 4 Audition: 'I Don't Do Sex Scenes'
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Jon Bon Jovi hosts a “New Jersey” Album Special on SiriusXM's Bon Jovi Radio from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 01, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Jon Bon Jovi Wishes Son Happy Birthday by Reposting Jake's Engagement Pic to Millie Bobby Brown
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Chris Brown attends 'The Lost Warhols' Collection exhibit at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on November 4, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Usher attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Chris Brown and Usher Both Take the Stage at Las Vegas Music Festival After Alleged Fight
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Phoebe Bridgers attends a Chanel dinner to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection at The Lot at Formosa on October 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/FilmMagic)
Matty Healy Joins Phoebe Bridgers During Her Opening Set at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville
Ed Sheeran Performs On Top of a Car Outside Pop Up Store in NYC
Ed Sheeran Jumps on Car for Impromptu Performance in N.Y.C. After Winning Copyright Trial
Lewis Capaldi Holds Hands With Girlfriend Ellie MacDowell In Los Angeles
Lewis Capaldi Steps Out with Girlfriend Ellie MacDowall for Hand-in-Hand Stroll in Los Angeles