Alicia Keys Enlists Michael B. Jordan, Plus Zoe Saldana and Her Husband for New Video Experience

Alicia Keys is back with new music!

On Tuesday, the musician released a new song, “Show Me Love,” featuring Miguel. Keys, 38, dropped the track alongside a new music video and a special video installation located in New York City.

The star-studded video features Keys, Miguel and Michael B. Jordan, as well as Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego, each acting out the different “emotional journeys” that occur in relationships.

“I have been on this journey to be more vulnerable; in my life, in my music; and this new visual experience reflects this time,” Keys said. “‘Show Me Love’ displays different expressions of love, the journey of it, the push and pull, the struggle and the eventual joy and peace.”

“Show Me Love” also marks the first release from Keys’ upcoming seventh studio album.

The video consists of three one-shot scenes, each of which was shot in only seven seconds. In Jordan’s scene, he fights against a torrent of oncoming water until he reaches his lover at the end.

Image zoom Alicia Keys

Meanwhile, Saldana and her husband perform a choreographed modern dance showing the different phases of love. In the third scene, Keys plays the harpsichord in a flooding room while Miguel floats up from the ground.

The final shot of the video shows Keys plunging into deep water, fully submerging her body. In a PEOPLE exclusive behind-the-scenes photo, Keys can be seen posing in the water right before she makes the plunge.

Image zoom Alicia Keys Courtesy Alicia Keys

“The many experiences of love: self love, love w/another, love creating, spiritual love. The push, pull, struggle, joy, the peace,” the singer explained on Twitter. “‘Show Me Love’ is a visual sonic expression of that!”

The many experiences of love: self love, love w/another, love creating, spiritual love. The push, pull, struggle, joy, the peace.💜✨💜“Show Me Love” is a visual sonic expression of that! I’m dying 4 u 2 watch & feel it! What part of the journey r you on? https://t.co/LjnbDjo04Q pic.twitter.com/WyKfp49Kne — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) September 17, 2019

The “Show Me Love” visual installation premiered on Monday night at the Dolby SoHo in New York City, and will be open to the public from Wednesday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept 22.

Can’t make to the installation? Keys will also be performing the new song during her headlining set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 21, and at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Sept. 28.