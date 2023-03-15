Alicia Keys Shares Her Secret to a Happy Marriage: 'Remember Why You Are in Love'

"Time together with you and your partner is so priceless," the Grammy-winning artist told the Wall Street Journal in a recent interview

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 06:05 PM
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

Alicia Keys is revealing the secret to her happy marriage to Swizz Beatz.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 15-time Grammy winner opened up about what keeps her relationship with Beatz so strong.

"Really carving out the time for each other," Keys, 42, told the outlet. "We all struggle with it. There's so much to balance. There's so much to do. And you find yourself running and doing the things for school, for the kids, and doing all the things for your lists, for all the dreams you have in your career, and what you have to do next."

Keys, who will mark her 13th wedding anniversary to Beatz, 44, in July, continued. "That time together with you and your partner is so priceless," she said. "And to carve out that time and to make that important, as important as those daily things, I think it really pours back into the relationship."

"You remember why you are in love, you remember why you just like each other, what's interesting about each other," she concluded.

alicia keys and Swizz Beatz
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. Swizz Beatz/ instagram

The New York City natives first met when Keys was 14 and Beatz was 16. The pair were brought together by a mutual high school friend, but Keys wasn't interested then and she remained that way for years to come.

"We ended up in the same circles at various awards shows and industry events," Keys wrote in her autobiographical book More Myself. "He'd usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz."

But that started to change when the two were first brought together for a music project years later. "The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked. Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth. He was so aware of what was happening around the world," she said.

The pair went on to form their friendship into a relationship with Beatz proposing in 2010 before they later married in Corsica that same year. The couple now shares two children together: sons Egypt, 12, and Genesis, 8.

