Dolly Parton's "Jolene" and the Carpenters' "Rainy Days and Mondays" are some of the other hits that the Williams twins have recently discovered

Alicia Keys Reacts to Video of Twin Brothers Listening to Her Song 'Fallin'' for the First Time

Alicia Keys just gained a pair of new fans.

Earlier this month, 22-year-old twin YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams listened to the Grammy award-winning artist's song "Fallin'" for the first time and Keys, 39, couldn't help but respond.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During their viral YouTube series, where they listen to songs that they have never heard before and react to them, the Williams twins agreed at the end of the song that Keys is "a cold-blooded killer," and also suggested that the only reasonable explanation as to her impressive vocal talents is that she is a "robot."

"Trying to figure out how you a person and your voice made like that?" Tim said in the clip. "It's gotta be a robot. What? You gotta be a computer or something, bro. I ain't never heard nothing like that."

On Sunday, Keys reacted to being featured on First Time Hearing: Twins the New Trend, and laughed at the comment by replying to the guys on Twitter, writing, "It's not the first time I've heard people call me a robot but I promise I'm not 🤣😂🤣."

Though the video marked Tim and Fred's first time listening to Keys' hit song — which won the best R&B song category at the 2002 Grammy Awards — it wasn't the first time their YouTube channel has caught the attention of their other musical subjects.

Earlier this month, before they uploaded the Keys themed episode to their channel, country music legend Dolly Parton tweeted the brothers' review of her famous jam, "Jolene."

"No point in begging…Jolene already stole these two @Twinsthenewtren - Team Dolly," a tweet from her account read.

WATCH: Twins Go Viral for Hilarious 'First Time Hearing' Videos Showing Them Reacting to Classic Songs

The twins deemed the song "a straight banger," and have also listened to an array of other artists' songs for the first time, including tracks from Queen and Phil Collins to Aerosmith and The Carpenters.

Tim previously spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the viral success of the twins' YouTube channel, which has gained close to 500,000 subscribers.

"The norm, they just follow the trend and listen to whatever everybody else listen to," he told The Times. "And old music before I was born, it's actually good, if you pay attention to it, because back then, you really had to use your voice and sing without AutoTune and everything. ... Nowadays, you got computers and all to do that."

RELATED VIDEO: Alicia Keys In Life We Don't Get What We Ask For

"I think we were late bloomers of everything," Tim added. "That's why we didn't hear none of this music."