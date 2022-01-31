"I kinda did feel some kind of way !!!! 👑👑👑," Alicia Keys recalled of her reaction

Alicia Keys Reacts to Janet Jackson Admitting to Have a Crush on Her: 'I Always Knew I Was Bae'

Alicia Keys is flattered by Janet Jackson's not-so-secret crush.

On Instagram Sunday, the 40-year-old "Underdog" singer posted a screenshot of an article from 2008 when Jackson, 55, revealed she had a crush on her. In an interview with E! Online, Jackson said that if she were to ever enter a lesbian relationship, it would be with Keys.

"I always knew I was BAE But when @janetjackson says it 💥💥💥💥," the 15-time Grammy winner captioned the snap.

A number of celebrities quickly commented on the post, including actress Ariana DeBose, who wrote, "Well, hot dayumn!!!!!!! …. Where is the lie? Gorgeous gorgeous women. Yes."

"Janet has great taste! ❤️❤️❤️" echoed Lachi.

Keys later responded to a follower who wrote that she must feel "validated" for Jackson's comment.

"I kinda did feel some kind of way !!!! 👑👑👑," she said.

The "Girl on Fire" singer then gave Jackson a shout out, promoting her Lifetime and A&E documentary Janet, adding, "Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON's Doc 💯💯💯💯💯"

Jackson's documentary, which premiered over the weekend in a two-night Lifetime and A&E event, features the star in candid conversation about everything from her personal relationships to her professional triumphs. Its release commemorates the 40th anniversary celebration of the pop icon's debut album.

Janet — which was more than "five years in the making" and featured "never before seen footage" — was announced in March 2020 and was filmed around the time of the death of her father, Joe Jackson, in June 2018.

In the new doc, the famously private star pulled back the curtain on her complicated relationships with her later father Joe and brother Michael, her ill-fated marriages to James DeBarge and René Elizondo Jr, and her infamous Super Bowl halftime show in 2004 with Justin Timberlake.