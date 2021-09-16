"I'm exposing all of my secrets, and I'm very uncomfortable being exposed — but I guess not so much anymore," the Grammy-winner says in her upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries

Alicia Keys Debuts Trailer for Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories: 'We're Not Holding Back!'

Are you ready to see the "Girl on Fire" like never before?

The trailer to Alicia Keys' upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories is premiering exclusively with PEOPLE. The docuseries is comprised of meaningful performances, memories and conversations Keys has had with family, friends and collaborators — and will offer insight into her world.

"When I'm making music, I'm exposing all of my secrets, and I'm very uncomfortable being exposed — but I guess not so much anymore," the Grammy-winner, 40, said in the opening of the clip.

Alicia Keys Alicia Keys | Credit: youtube originals

The four-part docuseries will combine the documentary and performance worlds, as viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at Keys' struggles in the midst of stardom: "We're not holding back!" she said while laughing.

"Because on this journey that I'm on — as an artist, as a mother, as a wife, I'm always fighting not to sacrifice any part of myself for success. So what do you want to know?" she said as the trailer came to a close.

All four episodes of Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories will premiere for free globally Sept. 30 on Keys' YouTube Channel.

The singer-songwriter is also currently gearing up for the release of her eighth studio album.

At the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Keys performed her newly released single "LaLa" with Swae Lee for the first time.

During the performance, she sang against a background of New York City and eventually transitioned into a slower version of "Empire State of Mind," her 2009 collaboration with JAY-Z.

Her performance marked her return to the award show stage after nine years. She performed "Girl on Fire" in 2012 with Nicki Minaj.

In July, Keys celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Swizz Beatz, with whom she shares sons Egypt, 10, and Genesis, 6 — and commemorated the occasion with a sweet Instagram post.

"Soulmates. Deeper than soulmates. Twin flames. An existential earthquake. My souls mirror." she wrote at the time.