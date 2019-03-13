Alicia Keys Announces New Memoir More Myself to Be Published by Oprah Winfrey

A month after stunning the crowd at the Grammy Awards, Alicia Keys announced she’s working on something much more intimate. On Wednesday, Keys revealed that she’s writing a book, More Myself, which is “part autobiography, and part narrative documentary.”

The “Girl on Fire” singer’s book will be published under Oprah Winfrey‘s book imprint, An Oprah Book, on March 31, 2020.

“I couldn’t be more ecstatic to share this part of my journey so far and all the ways I am continuously learning to honor my truth.” Keys, 38, said in a statement. “Alongside my sister, mentor, and friend Oprah, this book is one of the most exciting chapters yet.”

Winfrey was equally thrilled about the partnership.

“I could feel the power of Alicia’s presence even before she belted out the first soulful notes of the lyrics that made her famous — ‘I keep on fallin’ in and out of love with you.'” Winfrey said, per the press release. “I knew she had all those sparkling qualities that make stars shine. More important, Alicia has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit. I am honored she chose to share her personal story through my imprint.”

More Myself will delve into Keys’ journey by pulling from her personal memories. It will also include recollections from the most important people in her life. (Keys has two sons with her husband, Swizz Beatz: Genesis, 4, and Egypt, 8. Together, they co-parent with the producer’s ex Mashonda Tifrere, with whom he has son Kasseem, 12.)

Fans will learn about Keys’ childhood in New York City, her awe inspiring career in the music industry, and her ongoing journey of self-discovery.

As the host of the Grammys last month, Keys spoke about the role that music has played in her life. Her friend, the former First Lady Michelle Obama, joined her onstage in a show of support.

“Music is what we all love, music is what it’s all about,” Keys said. “Everybody is out here shining and I’m so proud to bring us together to honor this moment because music is what we cry to, it’s what we march to, it’s what we rock to, it’s what we make love to. It’s our shared global language.”