Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige and More Stars Speak Out Against Police Brutality in Powerful Video
Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, T.I., Khalid and more stars are speaking out against police brutality.
In a chilling video shared by NowThis News on Monday, celebrities addressed the ways in which Black and brown people have died at the hands of police including while sleeping inside their own home, riding a bike, sitting in a wheelchair, walking down the street and coping with a mental health condition.
"I can't believe I'm back with 17 more ways you can be killed," Keys, 39, says in the new video, which shares information about support for the creation of a U.S. Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Commission.
The video highlights individuals including Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Botham Jean and others who have died at the hands of the police.
The story of 23-year-old McClain's death was mentioned by Blige, 50. He was an unarmed young man who was left in a coma after he was placed in a chokehold by Aurora police in Colorado Aug. 24, 2019. He was forcefully pinned to the ground for 15 minutes. McClain suffered a heart attack and was removed from life support six days later, on Aug. 30, 2019.
McClain's parents Sheneen McClain and Lawayne Mosley sued the city of Aurora in August of last year.
The federal civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit was also filed against several Aurora police officers, a paramedic and a medical director. It alleges excessive force, failure to provide medical care and negligence.
In the complaint, McClain was described as a "constantly positive young man, who did his best to avoid conflict." According to his family, he became a vegetarian because of his concern for the suffering of animals.
A spokesperson for the city had no comment when reached by PEOPLE at the time of the lawsuit's filing.
The defendants, the City of Aurora, paramedics and officers, have since asked the suit be dismissed claiming there was no underlying constitutional violation.