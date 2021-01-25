Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Wishes His 'Queen' a Happy 40th: 'I Love the Way You Love Me'

"Your charity efforts saved millions, you never talk about any of your achievements but I will," the proud producer wrote of his wife

Wishing Alicia Keys a very special happy birthday!

The 15-time Grammy-winner turned the big 4-0 on Monday and joyfully celebrated the milestone with her husband, Swizz Beatz (né Kasseem Dean) during a tropical weekend getaway.

The pair, along with several loved ones, seemingly enjoyed a lavish, beachside dinner complete with live music and a firework display ahead of her big day. In a sweet roundup Instagram post, Keys noted that all attendees had been safely tested for COVID-19.

In an instagram post he shared on Sunday, Beatz, 42, wrote a heartwarming message admiring his wife. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Queen @aliciakeys 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉," he began, before expressing his gratitude for all that she's done.

"I thank your Mom & Dad for bringing you to this earth to make magic 🙌🏽," the producer continued. "I love the way you love me and love all of our 5 kids ❤️❤️ Your music saved so many people with love 🌹 Your charity efforts saved millions 🌹 You never talk about any of your achievements, but I will 🙏🏽." The doting husband shared two additional posts for his leading lady.

Keys appeared to be having the time of her life as she happily danced along the beach in a gorgeous, flowing dress.

"I swear I have the best husband in the galaxyyyyyy!!!!!!!" she wrote of her beau. "Big Thanks to our babies for my fireworks tonight! I love you so much! My beautiful friends and family celebrating with me tonight you are so special to me!"

Macklemore was among those to like her post. Drumline star Zoë Saldana wrote to the pianist, "Happy Birthday sis!!! ❤️❤️🌟🌟🌟."

The "Falling" hitmaker and Beatz appeared happy as can be en route to the special celebration. He captioned a smiley photo of the pair (in which Keys' socks featured a picture of the two), "We [are about to] start the Queens BDAY (birthday) weekend 🌹🌹🌹🍾🍾🍾 It's the socks for me 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🌹🌹🌹❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Keys recently launched her own lifestyle beauty brand, Keys Soulcare, in which she sells self-care products that are each packaged with loving affirmations. "So much of what we consider beautiful comes from how we feel on the inside," she told PEOPLE ahead of the launch. "That is something I've learned and now honor so much."