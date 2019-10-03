Alicia Keys, Becky G, G-Eazy and More to Headline Fifth Annual Tidal X Benefit Concert

In a move to endorse voter registration, education and rights, JAY-Z’s Tidal, a subscription-based streaming service, announced a partnership on Thursday with Rock the Vote, which is kicking off its long-term collaboration with TIDAL X Rock the Vote, the company’s fifth annual benefit concert.

The concert, which will take place on Monday, Oct. 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will include performances by Alicia Keys, G-Eazy, French Montana, Farruko, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

Those with Tidal memberships will have first access to snag tickets through TIDAL.com/RockTheVote or the Tidal mobile and desktop app starting Thursday at 12 p.m. EST.

Image zoom Alicia Keys; G-Eazy Art Streiber/NBC; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

According to Billboard, last year’s Tidal concert, also held at the Barclays Center, accrued nearly 20,000 fans inside the venue, with artists such as Normani, Meek Mill, Lil’ Wayne, and Ms. Lauryn Hill in the line-up.

Ticket sales via Live Nation and Barclays will commence at 4 p.m. EST on Thursday through Ticketmaster.

For those unable to physically attend, fret not — Tidal will live stream the concert on its website.