Alicia Keys, Becky G, G-Eazy and More to Headline Fifth Annual Tidal X Benefit Concert

The concert will be held Oct. 21 and kicks off the newly announced long-term partnership between Tidal and Rock the Vote

By Conchita Margaret Widjojo
October 03, 2019 10:00 AM

In a move to endorse voter registration, education and rights, JAY-Z’s Tidal, a subscription-based streaming service, announced a partnership on Thursday with Rock the Vote, which is kicking off its long-term collaboration with TIDAL X Rock the Vote, the company’s fifth annual benefit concert.

The concert, which will take place on Monday, Oct. 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will include performances by Alicia Keys, G-Eazy, French Montana, Farruko, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

RELATED: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 9-Year Anniversary: ‘We Still Feel Like Young Love’

Those with Tidal memberships will have first access to snag tickets through TIDAL.com/RockTheVote or the Tidal mobile and desktop app starting Thursday at 12 p.m. EST.

Alicia Keys; G-Eazy
Art Streiber/NBC; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

According to Billboard, last year’s Tidal concert, also held at the Barclays Center, accrued nearly 20,000 fans inside the venue, with artists such as Normani, Meek Mill, Lil’ Wayne, and Ms. Lauryn Hill in the line-up.

Ticket sales via Live Nation and Barclays will commence at 4 p.m. EST on Thursday through Ticketmaster.

For those unable to physically attend, fret not — Tidal will live stream the concert on its website.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.