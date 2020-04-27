Alicia Keys Sings New Song 'Good Job' to Essential Workers in Pandemic PSA

Alicia Keys is making sure those on the frontlines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic know they're doing a "good job."

On Monday, Ad Council launched a new campaign for community members to thank the essential workers — including nurses, delivery drivers, grocery store workers and others — helping everyone function during the public health crisis. Titled "Out There for Us," the PSA uses the Grammy winner's new song "Good Job" to empower those risking their lives every day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I am honored to be a part of this beautiful message celebrating those working tirelessly through this trying time,” said Keys, 39, in a statement. “The selflessness and hard work of our essential workers and the empathy of everyone coming together is truly inspiring."

She added: "They are heroes and deserve our love and support today and every day."

RELATED: How Celebs Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Content from the campaign will be plastered on billboards and in hospitals and grocery stores throughout the country, and everyone is encouraged to submit a thank-you message to frontline workers via social media using the hashtag #OutThereForUs.

“While many of us are isolating at home, essential workers are true heroes, bravely continuing their jobs, risking their health and safety to support their communities,” said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council, in a press release. “This powerful creative from R/GA paired with ‘Good Job’ from Alicia Keys conveys our nation’s support for those extraordinary individuals that continue to keep the country moving. We’re truly grateful.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nurse Shares Photos From the COVID-19 Pandemic Frontline: We Have Become 'Closer Than Ever'

RELATED: Alicia Keys Recorded More Myself Audiobook with the Help of Michelle Obama, Oprah, JAY-Z and Bono

Sharing the new song on Instagram on Friday, Keys explained that she wrote the single for those who aren't told often enough that they do a "good job."

"Can’t believe that this song I wrote months ago... is sooo relevant now," she said. "I wrote it for all the people that work so hard and never hear the words 'Good Job.' I believe in us though, I believe in the way we are showing up for each other and caring about each other. The way that we are all connected more than we’ve ever been before."

She continued: "This is for you. You’re doing a good job!"

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.