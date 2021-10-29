Alicia Keys Drops Single 'Best of Me' Dedicated to Swizz Beatz: It 'Continues to Give Me Chills'

The girl on fire is back — and we're vibin'.

Alicia Keys released her latest single "Best of Me," with an accompanying music video on Friday. In the music video, Keys celebrates her loving marriage with husband Swizz Beatz as she sings along to the tune in a gorgeous white gown.

"You are my red and my blue pill / It makes me come alive / Don't be a lie, it feels so real / You get the best of me," Keys, 40, sings.

The singer-songwriter shared the exciting news on Instagram — and wrote that the single "continues to give me chills."

"Your Friday is about to get so much better!! 🔒🔓🎶🎥 Go watch that video for Best Of Me now!!," she captioned a snippet of the video. "This song continues to give me chills. As do you @therealswizzz 😍😍😍."

She added, "Big love to @tttheartist beautiful direction!! Let me know how you love it!! #KEYS is COMING!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙."

Shortly after, Beatz, 43, commented, "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 the fact that we shot this on our 11th anniversary is crazy 🙏🏽🙏🏽🎉🎉."

Keys also announced earlier this week that she's releasing her double album titled Keys on Dec. 10. The album will feature new tracks by Keys, along with an unlocked version of each where the singer sampled her songs with producer Mike Will, for listeners to experience them in a new form.

Earlier on Friday, Keys shared another snippet of the video on Instagram, and in the caption she wrote, "We're officially on the journey to #KEYS!!! 🔑🔑🔑 🔥🤯🔥🤯 I'm so excited to show you what's comin!!!! 👀👀."

She also teased the release earlier this week on social media, writing that there's "two sides to every story, and there's two sides to every song on Keys, so you get the vibe with two sides of me."

Aside from her musical endeavors, Keys released her YouTube Originals docuseries titled Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories last month — where she gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into her personal life.

"A lot of times we're all searching for someone else to have all the answers. I definitely was and once I realized that no one else has the answers except me, I could just feel, you know, confident in myself," Keys said.

Despite her successes, Keys also got candid in the docuseries about feeling powerless at times throughout her career — and said that though she's remained true to herself, she's still learned a lot in the process.

"Definitely am not trying to discredit that I have totally remained true to myself. More that I've learned more about that I could even be stronger for myself," she said.