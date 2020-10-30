Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile Urge Fans to 'Please Vote' in New Duet 'A Beautiful Noise'

"This song has that special energy that we really need to feel right now," Alicia Keys said of the track

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile have teamed up for a meaningful cause.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winners, both 39, released their new duet "A Beautiful Noise" with a simple message to vote in time for the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday.

"The evolution of 'A Beautiful Noise' represents a group of incredible women from all different walks of life coming together with a universal message of hope and empowerment," Carlile said in a statement. "It is an important reminder that we all have a voice and that our voices count. It was an absolute dream and honor to join the incomparable Alicia Keys to deliver this beautiful message through song. Alicia loves this song. This is how she walks through the world. I am forever inspired. Please vote."

Keys shared similar sentiments. "This song has that special energy that we really need to feel right now," said the singer-songwriter.

Image zoom Brandi Carlile in "A Beautiful Noise" music video | Credit: Alicia Keys/YouTube

"Everyone has the power to make beautiful noise and to lift others up with their voice," she added. "Now more than ever, we need to let those voices be heard by voting. I'm so grateful to have joined my sister Brandi Carlile, a beautiful spirit, inspiring artist and incredible person, for this moment."

In the moving tune, Keys begins: "I have a voice / Started out a whisper / Turned into a scream / Made a beautiful noise / Shoulder to shoulder / Marching in the street / When you're all alone / It's a quiet breeze / But when you band together / It's a choir of thunder and rain / Now we have a choice / 'Cause I have a voice."

Image zoom Alicia Keys in "A Beautiful Noise" music video | Credit: Alicia Keys/YouTube

Carlile joins in singing: "I'm not living to die / Don't stand in a wasteland / Look at me in the eye / Stop living a lie / And stand up next to me / You've got to put one foot in front of another / With a hand in a hand holding on to each other / Go on and rejoicе / 'Cause you have a voice."

The chorus goes on with both vocalists singing: "It is loud / It is clеar / It's stronger than your fear / It's believing you belong / It's calling out the wrong / From the silence of my sisters / To the violence of my brother / We can, we can rage / Against the river / Feel the pain of another / I have a voice."

The heartfelt single was written by eight women: Keys, Carlile, Brandy Clark, Linda Perry, Lori McKenna, Ruby Amanfu, Hailey Whitters and Hillary Lindsey.