Alicia Keys is turning a new chapter in her life.

The star, 39, will embark on an intimate four-date tour in support of her upcoming book, More Myself: A Journey. Her first stop will be in Brooklyn, New York on March 31.

Next, Keys will stop in Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles on April 5, 6 and 7 respectively. The songstress will also soon be releasing A.L.I.C.I.A., her first-ever self-titled album.

More Myself is part autobiography and part narrative documentary. The book details Keys’ challenging journey from childhood to superstardom. During the More Myself Tour, the Grammy-winner will share stories and music from the book in true Keys fashion — from behind the piano.

Tickets to see Keys along her tour and receive a copy of the book are available now on her official website.

Keys opened up about her forthcoming album after she received the American Express Impact Award in December.

“I think the album A.L.I.C.I.A. — this is the first time I’ve had an album that I’ve chosen to name after myself,” she said. “I feel this is the first time I’ve been the most fully myself so yes, I think that sonic roller coaster attributes to the fact that there’s so many parts of me and so many parts of us that we’re learning and I’m learning how to express.”

Image zoom Alicia Keys Terence Patrick/CBS

RELATED: Alicia Keys’ Grammys Style History — from Sneakers on the Red Carpet to Going Makeup-Free

“I’m personally interested in getting to know all these sides of myself because it’s quite crazy up in there,” she joked. “I think that’s where the sonic roller coaster does come from and it does really feel like that. [My album] has different styles and it has different perspectives and I love the honesty and the vulnerability and I’m really all about being much more vulnerable because the other stuff is just too much work. It’s too much work to pretend.”

Keys, who hosted the Grammys for a second year in a row in January, hopes to continue being her authentic self.

The full list of tour dates and venues is below:

March 31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Academy of Music

April 5 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

April 6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall, presented by Chicago Ideas

April 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Theatre at Ace Hotel, presented by Live Talks Los Angeles