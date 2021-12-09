Alicia Keys Addresses 2009 Lil Mama Stage Crash at the MTV VMAs: 'I Remember Absolutely Nothing'

"She really felt the energy of the record and she couldn't hold herself back," Keys has joked of the MTV VMAs incident. "Look, this is what my music does to people. What can we say?"

Alicia Keys is addressing the moment.

On Sunday during an interview with Complex News, the "Girl on Fire" singer revealed her feelings toward the unexpected turn her 2009 MTV Video Music Awards performance with JAY-Z took.

The singer, 40, said she had no recollection of Lil Mama (born Niatia Jessica Kirkland) crashing the stage during their performance of "Empire State of Mind."

"Basically, I remember absolutely nothing," she said of the performance. "I think I was so focused on performing. Because when you perform, it's a lot. You gotta hit it. You gotta nail it. You gotta kill it. It has to be perfect."

She added, "When I tell you, 100 percent, I was oblivious to the idea that next to him was another person, which kind of scared the s— out of me later when I figured it out."

Keys said that she did in fact find out afterward when JAY-Z, 52, pointed it out to her. "I go to my dressing room and his face is like funny. I was, like, 'Yo, that was so crazy.' He was, like, 'You ain't see that?' I was like, 'Huh?'"

In 2009, a few months after the incident, JAY-Z appeared on Angie Martinez's Hot 97 radio show and said the ambush was "outta line."

"To interrupt that moment for us, I don't think that was the right thing to do," the rapper said at the time. "It was a lot of planning that went into that performance. To disrupt that was outta line."

Since the incident, the "Lip Gloss" singer, 32, has said that her countless attempts to apologize to the stars have remained unanswered. In October during an interview on The Morning Hustle, however, Keys said the incident is water under the bridge.

When asked if she forgave Kirkland, Keys said, "Of course."

"That was then. You know, she's from New York, too," she said at the time. "You know, I think she really felt the energy of the record and she loved it and she couldn't hold herself back. Look, this is what my music does to people. What can we say?"

Aside from opening up about the viral moment, Keys also discussed the release of her double album Keys, set for release on Friday — which the singer called a "homecoming."

In October, the singer dropped the first single titled "Best of Me," which celebrated her loving marriage with husband Swizz Beatz.

Around the same time, she began promoting her album and wrote on social media, "We're officially on the journey to #KEYS!!! 🔑🔑🔑 🔥🤯🔥🤯 I'm so excited to show you what's comin!!!! 👀👀."