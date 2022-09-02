Alicia Keys Addresses Fan Grabbing Her and Kissing Her on the Cheek Mid-Performance

Alicia Keys has some pretty passionate fans.

While performing at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday, the Grammy Award winner, 41, walked through the audience, close enough for one member of the crowd to grab her face and give her a smooch on the cheek.

Hollywood Unlocked shared video of the moment, captioned: "#SocialiteSoundOff: We love this song too, but damn, lady! #Socialites, was this fan doing too much by kissing #AliciaKeys on the cheek?!"

Keys was performing her song "Empire State of Mind" when the overzealous female fan grabbed her by the head and kissed her face. Keys looked startled and a little shaken by the moment.

The Keys artist, who was tagged in the post, responded in the comments. "Trust me, I was like what the F—!!!!!!!! Don't she know what time it is???" the hitmaker wrote.

The song was the soundtrack to another strange occurrence when Keys performed "Empire State of Mind" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards with JAY-Z. Lil Mama (born Niatia Jessica Kirkland) crashed the stage during their performance.

Keys said she had no recollection of the event. "Basically, I remember absolutely nothing," she told Complex last year. "I think I was so focused on performing. Because when you perform, it's a lot. You gotta hit it. You gotta nail it. You gotta kill it. It has to be perfect."

Since the incident, Kirkland, 32, has said that her countless attempts to apologize to the stars have remained unanswered.

Keys said during an interview on The Morning Hustle last October that the incident is water under the bridge. When asked if she forgave Kirkland, Keys said, "Of course."

"That was then. You know, she's from New York, too," she said at the time. "You know, I think she really felt the energy of the record, and she loved it, and she couldn't hold herself back. Look, this is what my music does to people. What can we say?"

The Keys Soulcare founder is currently on her Alicia + Keys World Tour.