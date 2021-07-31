Alicia Keys Marks 11th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Swizz Beatz: 'It's Just Getting Better'

On Saturday, the 40-year-old "If I Ain't Got You" singer marked her 11th wedding anniversary with her record producer husband, 42, with a reflective post celebrating the occasion on Instagram.

Sharing a sepia-toned throwback photograph of herself covered in body paint, Keys began the caption of her post, writing, "Soulmates. Deeper then soulmates. Twin flames. An existential earthquake. My souls mirror."

"All these are good but still not strong enough to describe our precious, precious love!!" she continued. "Happy anniversary my love! Woooooooowwwwwwww it's just getting better!! 👑👑👑 I celebrate, honor and deeply respect us!!"

Added the mother of two: "Here's to many many many many more!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳."

The New York City natives first met when Keys was 14 and Beatz was 16. The pair was brought together by a mutual high school friend, but Keys wasn't interested then and she remained that way for years to come.

"We ended up in the same circles at various awards shows and industry events," Keys wrote in her autobiographical book More Myself. "He'd usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz."

But that started to change when the two were first brought together for a music project years later. "The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked. Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth. He was so aware of what was happening around the world," she said.

The pair went on to form their friendship into a relationship with Beatz proposing in 2010 before they later married in Corsica that same year. The couple now shares two children together: sons Egypt, 10, and Genesis, 6.

Earlier this year, while chatting with PEOPLE, Keys opened up about the lessons she learned from spending time in quarantine alongside her husband and their two kids.

"So much of our life is spent traveling. Obviously, with [the pandemic], we're literally seeing each other every day," the 15-time Grammy winner said in April. "We looked at each other the other day and were like 'So this is what it's really like to be married.' It was really funny."