Alice Cooper Shuts Down Rumors That He Has a Death Pact with His Wife: 'I'm Booked Through 2028'

Alice Cooper and his wife Sheryl Goddard don’t have a death pact, despite what some British tabloids might be saying.

The Hollywood Vampires musician and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, 71, had made headlines earlier this month with the fake news, something he cleared up on Instagram.

“Sheryl and I do NOT have a death pact, we have a LIFE pack,” he wrote to his 998K followers. “We love life so much. What I was meaning was that because we’re almost always together, at home and on the road, that if something did happen to either of us, we’d most likely be together at the time. But neither of us has a suicide pact. We have a life pact. And, besides, I’m booked through 2028, so…”

Cooper clarified further to Billboard more on Thursday, explaining that a quote he had given in an interview was taken out of context for shock value.

“They like to sensationalize everything,” Cooper said of the British press. “They said, ‘What happens if one of you dies?’ and I said, ‘Oh, that’ll never happen. We’ve always talked about the fact we’ll go together, in an airplane or…if I walk down the street and get hit by lightning, she’ll die too because of the fact she’s right next to me.’ The next thing you know the paper comes out and it goes ‘Alice’s Death Pact With Wife!’ “

Despite the frustration, Cooper had a good sense of humor about the whole thing.

“Our Internet just blew up. It was like, ‘How far along is she?’ and ‘Is Alice gonna commit suicide?’ and all that stuff, and it got so blown out of proportion it was all laughable,” he said. “I had to put out a statement going, ‘Look nobody’s sick, nobody’s gonna die. It was a throwaway line that I used that just got blown out of proportion.’ “

Image zoom Alice Cooper and Sheryl Goddard Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cooper and Goddard, 62, have been married since 1976 and share there adult children together: daughters Calico, 38, Sonora, 27, and son Dashiell, 34.

Goddard — an actress dancer and singer in her own right — first met Cooper when she joined his Welcome to My Nightmare show in 1975. She stayed with the act until she had their kids, and rejoined after they grew up.

“We’ve both been in show business all our lives,” Cooper told Billboard. “When we’re on stage she’s not Sheryl, my wife; She’s the character and I’m the character. We don’t look at each other as husband and wife on stage. But the great thing is, afterwards, we’re on tour. We’re never apart. It’s great.”

“It’s almost hard to do the show without her,” Cooper added. “It’s almost like Burns and Allen. We’re backstage putting makeup on, talking, laughing. She’s going, ‘Okay, when you stab me in the side, wait until my right arm gets way up ’cause it’ll read better. And don’t come down from the side, come in from the top.’ ‘Okay, we’ll try that tonight.’ “

Image zoom Alice Cooper Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Want to catch Cooper and Goddard on tour? The pair will travel across North America this summer on a brand new amphitheater tour, dubbed “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back.”

They’ll be joined on the road by frontwoman Lzzy Hale’s Grammy-winning winning hard rock band Halestorm, who will co-headline the tour. Motionless in White will also support as opening act.

“We’ve played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock In Rio, and now I’m excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy and the band. Can’t wait to get to the first show,” Cooper said in a statement to PEOPLE in March.

“We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on Rock ‘n Roll… Alice Cooper,” added Hale. “Alice is our A in the ABC’s of Rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School’s definitely out!”

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit 19 cities, including Allentown, Pennsylvania, where it kicks off on July 17 at the PPL Center. Other cities include Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Houston, Nashville, and Portland, Maine (among others).

It all wraps up on Aug. 16, in Camden, New Jersey at the famed BB&T Pavilion.

Before going on the road, Cooper — who hosts the syndicated radio show, Nights with Alice Cooper — will be releasing new music with his longtime producer and collaborator Bob Ezrin.

His last album was 2017’s Paranormal, which he toured following its release. He also has been on tour with the Hollywood Vampires, his band with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry.

Image zoom John Legend and Alice Cooper Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

In April 2018, Cooper made a splash as King Herod during NBC’s live televised adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar. Performing beside headliners John Legend and Sara Bareilles, the heavy metal rocker stole the show with his over-the-top orange ensemble, trending on Twitter during the two-hour show.