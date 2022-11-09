Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards

Get to know Alexander "AE" Edwards.

The music executive recently made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Cher on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles; the two were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier this week.

In the days that followed, the music legend received criticism for the 40-year age gap between the two. But true to form, Cher responded on Twitter with a series of tweets implying that she wasn't bothered by the age difference.

Among the string of Twitter posts, the "Believe" superstar confirmed her relationship with Edwards when she shared a photo of him, simply writing, "Alexander ❤️." When asked if he was her "new man," she responded with a "🥰" emoji, and to another Twitter user, she simply said, "Love doesn't know math."

Edwards in no stranger to the spotlight or dating in the music industry. He was previously in a relationship with Amber Rose for three years before ending in August 2021, with Rose appearing to accuse Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 different people.

From his family history to his musical background, here's everything to know about Edwards.

He's a music executive at Universal Music Group

Alexander Edwards/instagram

Edwards works as a music executive at Universal Music Group, one of three major record labels in the industry along with Sony Music and Warner Music Group. Some of the artists on its roster include Post Malone, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.

He produced music on Tyga's record label

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In addition, Edwards is a music producer and artist who's worked on rapper Tyga's independent label Last Kings Records. He has a close friendship with the hip-hop artist; they're often seen in each other's photos or stepping out together in L.A.

He shares a child with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Edwards and Amber Rose welcomed a child together in October 2019. The couple (who split in 2021 after multiple instances of infidelity) made sure to give their baby a very musical name, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

"Slash a rockstar," Edwards captioned a now-deleted Instagram post.

He met Cher during fashion week

joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Edwards and Cher met for the first time at Paris Fashion Week this past September. Although they weren't photographed together at the time, the Grammy winner posed for photos with AE's friend Tyga.

Since then, photos have been captured of the trio hitting the town together. Most recently, they were snapped outside Los Angeles hot-spot Craig's and The Nice Guy in early November — in which Cher and Edwards were seen holding hands.

He's 40 years younger than Cher

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Edwards is 36 years old and Cher is 76, but the Grammy winner isn't fazed by the decades between the two. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher wrote in a since-deleted tweet captured by The Shade Room.

Cher has a history of dating men her junior, including Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise and Rob Camilletti in the 1980s.

"The truth was if I hadn't gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date," Cher told PEOPLE in 2021. "Younger men weren't intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren't having it."