Alexa Ray Joel Debuts Vintage 'Seven Years' Music Video as Love Song to Her Fiancé

The daughter of singer Billy Joel shares the creative process behind her latest single "Seven Years"

Alexa Ray Joel, daughter of singer Billy Joel and supermodel Christie Brinkley, is giving vintage vibes for the premiere of her "Seven Years" music video.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter created a "charmingly" classic vintage-style music video set in her hometown of New York City with clips of 1940s black and white romantic film footage. Joel, who debuted her "Seven Years" single on April 16, said she wants fans to feel the "enchanted aura" that she created as the video depicts the city skyline inside a glittery snow globe.

Alexa Rae Joel Credit: Andrew H. Walker

She told PEOPLE that she hopes viewers get a sense of the story that "stretches beyond my own personal relationship... and hopefully, strikes a chord with other fellow romantics, nostalgics, and dreamers."

Joel wrote the song about her seven-year relationship with her fiancé, Ryan Gleason. The couple got engaged in 2018 when Gleason proposed while in the Turks and Caicos. They have yet to set a wedding date and paused their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Joel recently told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) that when her fiancé heard the song for the first time, "He started crying."

"It narrates both the highs AND lows of my relationship, with an overarching message of hope... and pangs of reeling vulnerability and melancholia throughout," Joel said of the video.

Alexa Rae Joel Credit: Myrna Suarez

She added that her main goal was for the visuals to be symbolic and reflect the lyrics she wrote. The video ends with her reaching out toward the moon, a nod to The Great Gatsby.

"The inspiration behind this vision actually came from the opening scene of the film The Great Gatsby — where Jay Gatsby has his arm outstretched at the end of his dock at night, grasping fervidly for the Green Light that shines across the bay," Joel explained. "Something about that breathtaking scene got burned into my brain."

"And to this day, I'm always trying to emulate that haunting, majestic quality," she added.