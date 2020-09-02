Billy Joel's Daughter Alexa Ray Calls Dad a 'Real Mensch' on Post About His Rule on Front Row Seats

In a 2015 Billboard interview, the Piano Man revealed that his team "never sells front rows" and instead gives tickets to lucky fans in nosebleeds

Commenting on a post about Billy Joel's habit of gifting tickets in the front row to those in the nosebleeds, his daughter Alexa Ray Joel had some kind words to describe him.

"A Real Mensch!" the daughter of Joel, 71, and Christie Brinkley commented on the post, using a Yiddish word that means "a good person."

The post describes how the Piano Man "never sells tickets to the front row of his concerts."

"He got tired of all the bored, rich people staring up at him — so now, he sends his road crew out to bring down the fans from the worst seats so there'll be 'people in the front row that are really happy to be there, real fans,' " the caption reads.

The post takes elements from a 2015 Billboard cover story where Joel talked about the "good spirit" on his tours and his distaste for scalpers.

"We never sell front rows, we hold those tickets at just about every concert," he told the magazine at the time. "For years, the scalpers got the tickets and would scalp the front row for ridiculous amounts of money."

Joel goes on to explain that he "got sick" of watching rich people sitting in the front row of his shows without making noise and standing up as he performed.

"It turns out the real fans were always in the back of the room in the worst seats," he explained. "We now hold those tickets, and I send my road crew out to the back of the room when the audience comes in and they get people from the worst seats and bring 'em in to the front rows. This way you've got people in the front row that are really happy to be there, real fans."

In the same interview, Joel expressed his discontent for scalpers and the lax enforcement of scalping laws, which often drive up ticket prices.

"We don't want to play to big shots, I want to play to younger people, people who can only afford a low ticket price," he said. "They make the best audience, they make the most noise, they're the most enthusiastic."

