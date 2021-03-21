Jennifer Lopez is halfway through production on her rom-com Shotgun Wedding, which has been filming in the Dominican Republic

Alex Rodriguez Is Back in the Dominican Republic to Spend a 'Few More Days' with Jennifer Lopez: Source

Alex Rodriguez is enjoying his time in the Dominican Republic after reuniting with Jennifer Lopez.

Over the weekend, the retired MLB star, 45, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from his time at the tropical island, where he traveled to reunite with Lopez after they confirmed they are "working through some things." Lopez, 51, has been in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He flew back to the Dominican Republic this weekend so he can spend a few more days with Jennifer," a source tells PEOPLE.

One Instagram post shared on Friday by Rodriguez featured the former baseball player playing golf out on the island. "Golf in the 🇩🇴. #Blessed #Fore#playagrande," he wrote.

Then on Sunday, Rodriguez shared more scenic photos from the island on his Instagram Story.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez in the DR Image zoom Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

On Saturday, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, a producer on Shotgun Wedding, said on Instagram that the film is "halfway through principle [sic] photography."

She also wrote "four more weeks" in the caption of the post, which featured a video of Lopez delivering a speech to the cast and crew of the film.

In a brief joint statement on March 13 — hours after a swirl of breakup rumors hit the internet —Lopez and Rodriguez said they've been "working through some things" in their relationship.

While the superstars appeared happy as they celebrated Lopez's performance at President Joe Biden's Inauguration in Washington, D.C., in January and then Valentine's Day last month, sources told PEOPLE they've been quietly struggling for some time.

"She's been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months," said a Lopez friend.

Alex Rodriguez in the DR Image zoom Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

In her February Allure cover story, Lopez told the magazine that she and Rodriguez had recently sought couples' therapy.

"I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship," she said, adding that they had hit pause on wedding planning after being forced to cancel two ceremonies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years, and has spent time at home during the pandemic with their blended families. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Alex Rodriguez in the DR Image zoom Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Rodriguez previously reunited with Lopez last Sunday. "Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out," an insider shared with PEOPLE at the time. "It was a happy reunion."