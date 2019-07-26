Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Was 'So Sore' from Dancing at J.Lo's Party, He 'Couldn't Get Out of Bed'

Alex Rodriguez partied a little too hard at fiancé Jennifer Lopez‘s 50th birthday celebration.

In an Instagram video he shared on Friday, the former MLB star explained to his 3 million followers that he was feeling the pain following Lopez’s birthday bash in Miami on Wednesday.

“Jennifer’s done 28 shows in about 58 days,” Rodriguez, 43, said to the camera. “She has two more here domestically here in Miami. Last night for her birthday, it was a big one, it was 50. I danced for about an hour and seven minutes.”

Even two days after the party — which took place at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate in Star Island — Rodriguez was not feeling too hot, even after a variety of remedies.

“I couldn’t get out of my bed tonight,” he explained. “I’ve iced. I’ve done cryo. I got stretched. I got a massage. Steam. Sauna. I’ve been drinking coffee all day. I’m a mess. She went out there and destroyed it in Miami. Killed it, like if she slept ten hours. Am I the only one that can’t recover anymore? Does it suck to get old or what?”

The sports analyst added about his post-dancing fatigue in his Instagram caption, “I am so sore from one night of dancing, I don’t know how Jennifer does it! Who else hates getting old?! 👴😂.”

The “Medicine” singer’s birthday party featured a number of celebrity guests, including LA Reid, Ryan Seacrest, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Ashanti.

The famous couple also brought their blended family out to party — Rodriguez’s children, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, as well as Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 11.

“It was actually epic — it was a real friends and family thing,” a source inside the party told PEOPLE. “It was like the closest people in her life and you could tell by the way she said hello to everyone that it wasn’t work.”

Image zoom Alex Rodriguz and Jennifer Lopez MediaPunch/Shutterstock

According to the source, Rodriguez and Lopez were busting their moves out on the dance floor until around 3 a.m.

“Rodriguez refused to be out-danced by his dancing queen fiancé, taking his jacket off and opening his shirt to get a little extra wiggle room,” the source said.

Rodriguez made a toast earlier in the night, according to the source, to honor Lopez, whom he proposed to in March after two years of dating. “He thanked the Estefan’s for having them and said how proud he is of Jennifer on this tour,” the source added.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez

DJ Cassidy — who previously deejayed at Lopez’s 40th birthday party — and DJ Don Hot spun tunes for a dancing crowd, stopping only for the presentation of Lopez’s massive, gold and black birthday cake. Decorated with white and yellow flowers, sparklers, rhinestones and shiny fleur-de-lis, the 10-tier creation took four men to carry it out on the floor.

Lopez is currently on her “It’s My Party” tour, which kicked off in Los Angeles in June in honor of her birthday and will end with two final performances on Friday and Saturday night in Miami.