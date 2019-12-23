Alex Rodriguez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Videos from Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsal

Alex Rodriguez is offering all support he can as Jennifer Lopez preps for her Super Bowl halftime show — including (but not limited to) going on ice cream runs for the backup dancers.

On Sunday, Rodriguez, 44, posted two videos from behind-the-scenes of his fiancée’s rehearsals for her upcoming Super Bowl LIV performance, which she’ll co-headline with pop star Shakira on Feb. 2, 2020.

The first post includes a smiling Lopez, 50, among a small crowd of young dancers in a parking lot, likely during a break in fine-tuning choreography for her set. Rodriguez wins over the excitable children by delivering some much-needed treats.

“All they wanted was a little ice cream 🍦❤️ #superbowlrehearsals,” he captioned the video, in which he says to the camera, “Who wants some ice cream, baby?”

Later, Rodriguez shared another video, this time a clip of Lopez free-style dancing as she felt the music, with “Move Ya Body” by Nina Sky playing in the background.

The supportive soon-to-be-husband captioned the video, joking, “This is how I feel about Christmas shopping ❤️ Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! 💚”

Lopez — who’s had a busy year that included a Golden Globe nomination for her acting work in Hustlers — opened up last month about her excitement for the live NFL gig, sharing how she sees it as an opportunity to bring her style to a new audience.

“I am excited,” she told Robert Pattinson as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series. “I think there’s not a musical artist in the world that doesn’t dream of performing at the Super Bowl.”

Lopez said being asked to perform at the major event, which will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, is more than just a milestone in her career, but also a step forward for representing the Latinx culture in mainstream entertainment.

“I think it’s important in this day and age,” she said, “for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary.”

She added: “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are — all of us, because we’re in this together. … That’s how I feel. I want to bring everybody together in that moment.”

Rodriguez, who announced his engagement to Lopez in March, previously told PEOPLE how much the performance means to the “Jenny from the Block” singer.

“It’s been a dream of hers ever since she watched Diana Ross soar,” he said in September. “I’m so proud of her for not just hoping, but working for all these years to make it happen. She is going onto that stage representing all of us: Latinos, immigrants, people of every age and color.”