Alex Rodriguez Shared Video of Romantic Memories with Jennifer Lopez Hours Before Announcing Split

On Thursday morning, the couple announce that they had ended their engagement and that they have "realized we are better as friends"

J-Rod are no more.

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez issued a statement to PEOPLE announcing that the two had officially split. Hours before the announcement however, Rodriguez shared a video showing several photos and mementos from the couple's four-year relationship.

Tagging J.Lo, 51, in a blue heart emoji and with playing Coldplay's "Fix You" in the background, Rodriguez, 45, shared a video of photos of the couple's blended family.

The clip showed a framed, romantic photo of him and Lopez at a photobooth, a photo of their four children — Lopez's 13-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel with Marc Anthony and the former his daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — laughing and laying in the grass, along with a photo of Emme hugging Lopez.

The video then panned to a framed photo of the couple's names "Jennifer + Alex" written in sand at the beach inside a heart.

On Thursday morning, the couple — who got engaged in March 2019 after dating for two years — issued a statement to PEOPLE announcing their split.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they wrote. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children," they added. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Last month, the couple shared that they were "working through some things" after news broke that they had ended their engagement.

Late last month, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was "doing everything they can to prioritize their relationship."