Alex Rodriguez Says Super Bowl Halftime Show Was ‘a Dream’ for Jennifer Lopez

Dreams do come true, just ask Jennifer Lopez!

The 50-year-old “Waiting for Tonight” singer and Hustlers star is going to be checking off a major bucket list moment next February when she co-headlines the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV.

“It’s been a dream of hers ever since she watched Diana Ross soar,” Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, tells PEOPLE exclusively — referencing Ross’ iconic 1996 Super Bowl performance, which she ended by exiting the Tempe, Arizona, arena in a helicopter.

“I’m so proud of her for not just hoping, but working for all these years to make it happen,” Rodriguez, 44, continues. “She is going onto that stage representing all of us: Latinos, immigrants, people of every age and color.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Fiancé Alex Rodriguez Is ‘So Proud and Excited’ for Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Andrew Toth/Getty Images

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to Co-Headline Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

News broke on Thursday that Lopez would be performing at February’s big game alongside Colombian singer Shakira.

Both shared joint posts on social media announcing their performance, which will take place in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020.

“Going to set the world on fire,” Lopez promised, on Instagram.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this!” added Shakira in her post. “So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!”

Rodriguez sent his love, too. “So proud and SO EXCITED! Bringing it home! Going to set the #305 on 🔥,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

RELATED: What to Expect from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Later, the ladies appeared in a taped segment during Thursday Night Football, where they shared their excitement for the upcoming performance together and gave fans a sneak peek into what to expect.

“This is gonna be so much fun!” Lopez exclaimed before gushing about Shakira: “She’s such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing.”

“There’s nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven’t even seen us perform who get to see something special that night,” she continued. “It’s going to be an exciting show.”

“That’s what you can expect,” Lopez went on. “When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!”

Unfortunately for fans, that was all Lopez could give away before Shakira, 42, chimed in and told her, “Don’t spoil the surprise!”

Joining her fellow performer, Lopez reassured, “No none of the surprises!” before quickly adding, “It’s going to be the best Super Bowl ever! See you in Miami, mwah!”

RELATED: Rihanna Doesn’t Want to Headline the Super Bowl: ‘I Still Got an Album to Finish’

Lopez and Shakira will follow in the footsteps of last year’s Super Bowl headliners Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott. Previous performers include Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.

Of course, both Lopez and Shakira have tons of experience performing on grand stages.

Lopez recently concluded a two-month-long tour, which doubled as a birthday celebration, in August. Before going on the road, the mom of two closed out her Las Vegas residency All I Have in September 2018 after nearly three years.

Meanwhile, Shakira has performed many concerts, with one of her biggest shows being the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in 2010, for which she sang the official tournament song titled “Waka Waka.”