The former athlete also shared that his fiancée will be doing something "really cool" during her upcoming performance

Alex Rodriguez Says Jennifer Lopez Is More 'Nervous' to Perform at Inauguration Than Super Bowl

Even Jennifer Lopez deals with pre-show jitters.

During Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Alex Rodriguez revealed that his fiancée is "nervous" about performing at Joe Biden's inauguration as she feels a heightened sense of "responsibility" regarding the event.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former athlete, 45, shared that while it's been a "crazy year" for Lopez, 51, in terms of her performances, she feels especially accountable for her upcoming show in Washington, D.C.

"It's been such a crazy year for her, so amazing, so many blessings. But to think in a span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's [Eve] and now the inaugural, it's unbelievable," Rodriguez began.

"And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C. because of the responsibility," he revealed.

Rodriguez, who popped the question to Lopez in the spring of 2019, said the singer wants to "bring people together" and "inspire" people with her inauguration performance.

"And you know, music and sports does that better than anything," the former Yankee added.

Rodriguez also teased that the "On the Floor" singer has "something really cool" prepared for her performance.

"You're gonna be surprised, you're gonna love it," Rodriguez said.

Wednesday's event will see Biden, 78, and Kamala Harris, 56, assume the positions of U.S. president and vice president, respectively, and will also feature performances from Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks. Gaga will sing the National Anthem at the swearing-in ceremony.

On Monday, the Country Music Hall of Famer, 58, announced in a press conference that he would be performing at the inauguration.

Image zoom From left: Lady Gaga, President-elect Joe Biden and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty; Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic; Alexander Tamargo/Getty

"This is not a political statement — this is a statement of unity," Brooks said on an afternoon Zoom call with reporters. "This is kind of how I get to serve this country."

"I've played for every president there is, since Carter, with the exception of Reagan. This is an honor for me to get to serve," he added. "And it's one of the things that, if my family is around, no matter who the president-elect is, it's an honor to be asked."

A host of celebrities have also been confirmed their they would be celebrating with a primetime TV special, hosted by Tom Hanks, airing after Biden's swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol — including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and José Andrés.