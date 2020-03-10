Alex Rodriguez Reflects on Proposing to Jennifer Lopez 1 Year Later: ‘I Was a Nervous Wreck’

Alex Rodriguez is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his engagement to Jennifer Lopez.

On Monday, the retired baseball star shared an Instagram video in honor of the special day. The nearly two-minute clip, which was set to “My Girl” by the Temptations, featured a montage of clips and photos of the pair, who got engaged during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas in March 2019.

“One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career,” Rodriguez, 44, wrote. “I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes ❤️.”

The video included never-before-seen clips from the proposal, pictures from events like the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, as well as sweet selfies of the couple hanging out at home.

“Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing,” Rodriguez continued. “You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you. #HappyAnniversary ❤️.”

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez Instagram

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez Instagram

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are the Latest Stars to Do the ‘Flip the Switch’ Craze — Watch

Last week, Lopez, 50, had spoken about why the couple decided not to “rush” to get married following their engagement.

“It’s so funny because when we first got engaged, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to get married in a couple of months,’ ” she told Oprah Winfrey at the media mogul’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour. “Like your old thinking comes right back, like all that hopeless romantic that made me get married three times.”

“[It all] came like rushing back and then I was like, ‘Wait, if we’re going to be together for the rest of it’ — he’s like, ‘Whatever you want to do, like we can talk about it,’ ” the mom of two recalled. “I said, ‘If we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?’”

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez Instagram

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez Instagram

The singer also opened up about how she knew that Rodriguez was meant to be her life-long partner.

“It was different than anything I had ever experienced in the sense of his consistency,” she shared. “Like what he says he does every time. And he also wants to build together, which I’ve never had. I’ve never had, you know, somebody who wants to see me shine and grow and be.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Says Her Fiancé Alex Rodriguez Has ‘Amazing Patience’ with Her Son Max

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez George Pimentel/WireImage

So far, the only thing the couple has confirmed about their wedding day is that their children will be involved.

Lopez previously revealed that her 12-year-old son, Maximilian “Max” David, will be walking her down the aisle. The star is also mom to Max’s twin sister Emme Maribel, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is dad to daughters Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15.

Last year a source told PEOPLE that their kids will “definitely” play a huge role in their upcoming wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the source said.