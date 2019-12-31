Alex Rodriguez Says He ‘Can’t Help But Smile’ After ‘Amazing’ Year with Jennifer Lopez and Kids

Alex Rodriguez had a year to remember!

With just hours left until the start of a new year, the retired baseball pro, 44, lovingly looked back on some of the biggest highlights of 2019, which included his engagement to Jennifer Lopez as well as plenty of quality family time with their kids.

“What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed,” Rodriguez wrote alongside a short compilation of clips and photos, which were also featured in a longer YouTube video, that he shared on Instagram.

“Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love,” he added. “Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here’s to continued success and happiness in 2020!!!”

Counting down all of the moments that made 2019 special, Rodriguez’s YouTube video included his romantic beachside proposal to Lopez in March, as well as some never-before-seen clips.

Sitting together after the engagement, Lopez, 50, revealed that while she noticed Rodriguez had plenty of energy before he got down on one knee, she had no idea that anything “out of the ordinary” was going to happen.

“There was no indication, and today you woke up and you were so happy and dancing and joking around and I was like, ‘Whatever you’re on, can I have some of that?’ ” she joked, noting that she didn’t even get the hint when he said they’d be having dinner at 5 p.m. that day.

“It didn’t stick out to me,” she said, adding that she would have thought Rodriguez would be filled with nerves when the time came.

Another sweet moment showed Rodriguez giving Lopez a special birthday toast while sitting beside her 11-year-old son Max and affectionately rubbing his head.

“It’s not the millions of people who see you live, but the billions of people that you touch every day,” he said, “and you’re only at halftime, baby.”

“I love you, you’re my wife, you’re the most beautiful thing in the world and I couldn’t be more proud of you. I love you,” he added, before leaning in to give her a kiss on the lips.

Lopez is mom to 11-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. Lopez shares her twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez co-parents with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Some more recent clips also showed Lopez and Rodriguez spending Thanksgiving and Christmas with their kids.

Before sitting together at the Thanksgiving table, the couple raised their glasses to their children, as they reflected on how being a parent is one of life’s greatest joys.

“Most of the greatest things are for free which is our health, our family, our love and the great opportunities to be together and share memories,” Rodriguez said, as Lopez later added, “our greatest joy is knowing that you guys are doing well.”

Noting how much time they have to sacrifice for their careers, Lopez said, “the times we get to run to your plays or we get to spend the holidays together” are the moments she’s “most grateful for.”