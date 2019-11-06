Alex Rodriguez Says Jennifer Lopez Has Been Rehearsing for 6 Weeks for the Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez is preparing for her highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

On Tuesday, the singer’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, told Today that Lopez has already begun to prep for her February performance alongside Shakira.

“She’s already been rehearsing for six weeks,” Rodriguez revealed.

The former MLB player, 44, also said that the Super Bowl honor has been an opportunity Lopez, 50, has always dreamed of.

“It’s been a dream of hers her whole life,” he explained. “I mean who doesn’t wanna play at the Super Bowl, right? She’s been close a few times, and when we got that call from Roger Goodell and the league and JAY-Z, we were thrilled. She was in tears.”

In late September, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer and Shakira, 42, confirmed they’ll be performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2020 — which also happens to be Shakira’s birthday.

Lopez told Extra last week that she and the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress are deep in the planning stages of their show.

“I have been doing a lot of meetings about the Super Bowl, been prepping and hiring the people and putting concepts and ideas for the show together,” Lopez said. “Shakira and I have spoken a few times already. She’s putting her thing together, [I’m] putting my thing together, thinking about who we want to join us onstage if we want that.”

“We are super excited. We want to make a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable, fun show for everybody. We want to bring everybody together. That’s the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that’s what I think our main goal is,” she shared.

Calling the Super Bowl Halftime concert “an important show,” the mom of two revealed she has yet to decide on a setlist and “what the show is actually going to be,” adding, “My main goal is just to have fun out there.”

As for the outfits she will wear, Lopez also said she is in the midst of planning her stage attire. “I’m getting sketches done. We’re into it, we’re into the creative process right now,” she said.

Lopez’s recent comments echoed her prior remarks in late September when she and Shakira taped a segment for Thursday Night Football.

“There’s nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven’t even seen us perform who get to see something special that night,“ she said of her co-headliner.

Lopez and Shakira follow in the footsteps of last year’s Super Bowl headliners Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott. Previous performers include Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.