Alex Rodriguez is a legend in his own right — but when it comes to singing, he leaves it to the professionals.

On Wednesday, the retired MLB pro posted a video of him sandwiched between a famously musically gifted duo: his fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony. As kids can be heard singing Dolly Parton‘s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” in the background of the clip, Rodriguez, 43, pans his camera from Lopez, 49, to Anthony, 50, as they both dramatically mouth the lyrics to the song.

“Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger,” Rodriguez captioned the post.

The three stars appeared to be attending a concert at their kids’ school as Rodriguez shared a photo of the program which referenced grades to his Instagram Story. He also called attention to the fact that Lopez and Anthony’s 11-year-old son, Maximilian “Max” David, had a solo in the all-grade performance of Shania Twain‘s “You're Still the One” by circling it in red.

Lopez re-posted Rodriguez’s Instagram Story to her own page and added “#ProudParents.” She also shared a photo of her son dressed up in a cowboy hat for the concert with the words “Maxi!!!!” along with a blue heart emoji.

Recently, Anthony opened up about how Max’s twin sister, Emme Maribel, similarly shares a passion for singing.

“Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for [Emme] as it has done for me,” Anthony told Enrique Santos for a May 20 episode of his iHeartRadio show. “And if that is what she wants to do … well, she should do it because she likes it, not because she has to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes.”

“I asked Emme, ‘Why do you sing?’ And she said because she feels good,” Anthony continued. “It’s the best response. I have another video of her at a rehearsal. It’s incredible.”

Lopez has said in the past that she’s all for her kids pursuing a career in showbiz — as long as it’s what they want to do.

“Here’s what I know about doing what I do — and obviously their dad is the same way. If they’re going to do it, there’s nothing I can do to stop them — and I’ll support them,” she told Women’s Wear Daily in 2012.

“But just like my mom, I’m going to make them go to school and I’m going to let them make that decision when they’re old enough to make that decision,” Lopez added. “I don’t want them to be in the business at a young age.”

Since their 2014 split, Lopez and Anthony have proved time and again that they are coparenting amicably.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March after more than two years together, and they started blending their families early on in the relationship (Rodriguez also has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis).

“I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice,’ ” Lopez previously told PEOPLE of how well their families clicked.

When Lopez’s It’s My Party tour kicks off June 7 in Inglewood, California, it will be a family affair for the Lopez and Rodriguez clans.

“Her schedule is extremely intense, but she is super excited,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Alex is very supportive and will be at most of her shows over the summer. They will travel as a family all around the U.S.”