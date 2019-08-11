Absence makes the heart grow fonder for Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

As Lopez, 50, wraps her It’s My Party tour in Russia this weekend, fiancé Rodriguez is eagerly awaiting her return — and sharing sexy photos of her in the meantime.

The former New York Yankees slugger, 44, shared a sultry bikini photo of Lopez on Instagram ahead of her Sunday night show in St. Petersburg, celebrating his fiancée for all of her accomplishments.

“Baby, I know you’ve been killing it in Russia and you’ve got one more show to go,” Rodriguez captioned the post. “Miss you and I can’t wait to see you back at home! #SeeYouSoon #Macha13.”

The second hashtag appears to be a nickname for Lopez, as he calls her macha and she calls him macho, while the 13 likely refers to his jersey number during his days as a Yankee.

Rodriguez later shared the photo to his Instagram Story, adding the words, “Miss you @jlo.”

In the selfie, Lopez wears dark sunglasses and a barely-there white bikini on the beach as she shows off her toned abs.

The “I’m Real” singer is headed to Russia after tour stops in Egypt, Malaga, Turkey and Israel.

For her performance in Israel, Rodriguez and their children joined in on the travels, with the couple spending time with her twins Max and Emma, 11, and his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11.

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

The athlete previously brought their blended brood to see Lopez perform in her native New York City at Madison Square Garden in July.

“Bronx to Madison Square Garden. For a cab driver, it’s just a 9.2-mile ride,” he wrote on Instagram.

“But for @jlo, the road from being a kid running around with holes in her shoes in the Bronx to headlining at the world’s most famous arena, was long and arduous and took years of hard work and relentless dedication,” Rodriguez continued. “Keep on killing it girl ❤️.”

The ever-supportive athlete frequently offers Lopez words of support on social media, and in honor of her 50th birthday last month, shared a sweet clip of home videos set to “This Is the Time” by Billy Joel.

“Since we’ve been together, you’ve made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” he said in the video. “You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter and the best performer.”

The couple began dating in February 2017, and were engaged in the Bahamas in March.