Alex Rodriguez Jokes About Jennifer Lopez's Not-So-Subtle Engagement Ring Hints in New Song

Alex Rodriguez has a funny story about Jennifer Lopez’s new single “El Anillo,” which is Spanish for “The Ring.”

The retired baseball player, 42, reveals that when he first heard the song — which has Lopez, 48, literally asking “But when will I get the ring?” — he had no idea the song was going to be so personal.

“So the first time, she says, ‘Babe, I want you to come to the studio with me.’ We’re in Miami. Literally in the middle of the night,” the retired baseball player, 42, said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We go to the studio and she says, ‘I want you to read the paper,’ “ he continued. “And I go, ‘Babe, it sounds like they’re talking about us.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, they made it for me.’ ”

Rodriguez also seemed to hint that engagement was also on his mind when host Jimmy Fallon asked him if he was “thinking about” asking the pop star to marry him.

“I will say this, when it happens, Jimmy, you’ll be the first to know,” Rodriguez replied.

Despite the lyrical content of her latest song, Lopez has previously insisted that she’s not in a hurry to head back down the aisle.

In an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1, Lopez opened up about the lyrics saying she wasn’t “trying to rush into anything” with Rodriguez, whom she has been dating since March 2017.

“I’ve done that before. I’m a little bit more grown up now, and I like to let things take their natural course,” she said. “I know people are going to say that… we are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time, and our kids love each other and all that.”

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd, and singer Marc Antony — with whom she has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. Rodriguez also has two children, daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“Right now, the songs that I have coming out, everything that’s going on with women – it’s a very empowering time for us. It’s a good time for us,” she continued. “And my next two songs kind of deal with that. Where’s my ring, and where’s my money?”

The mother of twins went on to say that while she wasn’t sure at first if Rodriguez would be okay with the deeply personal lyrics, when she asked him if he was fine it, Rodriguez told her, “Yeah, baby, do it — that’ll be fun.”