'Dance Again!' Alex Rodriguez Busts a Move with His Daughters at Jennifer Lopez Concert

Alex Rodriguez accompanied his daughters to his fiancée Jennifer Lopez‘s concert in Philadelphia on Saturday, and proceeded to bust a move in the front row alongside daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, and Lopez’s daughter Emme, 11.

Instagram video obtained by Access from Lopez’s Philadelphia show, a part of her “It’s My Party” tour, captured the former Yankees star dancing with the girls and singing along as his fiancée, 49, performed “Dance Again.”

The 43-year-old former MLB slugger has mastered the art of supporting his fiancée, even in her most difficult moments. After suffering from clogged sinuses for shows in San Jose, California, and Las Vegas earlier this month, coupled with a microphone mishap that left Lopez’s face bloodied on-stage, Rodriguez was there to cheer her up, raving about her performance in spite of the misfortunes.

“You don’t see how great you are. You really have no idea. Baby, nobody’s looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound,” the 14-time All-Star told her in a video tour diary shared to YouTube.

“But wait, I don’t know what you’re talking about! Your voice was the best I’ve ever heard it! Babe, when you held that note, are you kidding me?” he continued, as a teary-eyed Lopez looks at him. “And your voice … by the way, you’ve never sounded better.”

The two got engaged in February, when Rodriguez popped the question with a $1.4 million, 15-carat diamond engagement ring during a vacation to the Bahamas.

Lopez, who just finished filming her latest movie, Hustlers, turns 50 on Wednesday.