Alex Rodriguez Compares Fiancée Jennifer Lopez's Recent Performances to Baseball Triple Crown

"I think what @jlo has accomplished in the past 12 months is right up there" with the athletic achievement, the retired athlete wrote on Instagram

Alex Rodriguez thinks Jennifer Lopez has hit her career out of the ballpark.

The retired athlete posted a video on Instagram Tuesday, comparing his fiancée's performances over the past year to the Triple Crown in baseball — which is bestowed upon players who lead a league in batting average, home runs, and runs batted in over the same season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In baseball, the ultimate offensive achievement in one year is called the Triple Crown," the former Yankees star, 45, wrote. "For entertainers, I think what @jlo has accomplished in the past 12 months is right up there."

Over the past year, Lopez, 51, has performed at several monumental events. Exactly one year ago from Tuesday, she and Shakira gave an electric performance at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. On Dec. 31, 2020, Lopez performed during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and most recently, she sang at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The video montage shows Lopez preparing for each of the performances as Rodriguez cheers her on and is set to audio of the "Let's Get Loud" singer's medley from the inauguration on Jan. 20.

"Amazing. Truly amazing. #Macha ❤️," Rodriguez added in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez | Credit: GARY HERSHORN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Rodriguez has been singing Lopez's praises over the past few weeks. After her inauguration performance, which included reciting a portion of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish, he penned a loving message on Instagram about her patriotic medley.

"I can't stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen's performance at #Inauguration2021," Rodriguez wrote alongside a photo of the pair together that day. "It was such an iconic moment — one I'll never forget. I can't express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic."

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

"On the flight home, she showed me her lyrics sheet, and the significance of her performance really began to sink in. Can you believe she was the first person to sing in Spanish at an inaugural event? Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen," he added.

Prior to Lopez's big performance, Rodriguez opened up about how proud he is of the singer's three career milestones this past year.