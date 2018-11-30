Alex DeLeon Talks Love Song Inspired by His Victoria's Secret Angel Fiancée Josephine Skriver

Alex DeLeon and Josephine Skriver are newly engaged, but the Victoria’s Secret model has long been a muse for her future husband.

On his latest album 206: Act II, the alt-rock singer (also known as Bohnes), 29, sings about Skriver, 25, on a touching track titled “Aurora Borealis.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My Aurora Borealis / The sky has never been so bright / Baby, you’re my northern lights / My Aurora Borealis,” sings DeLeon on the song’s chorus.

Opening up about the intimate track exclusively to PEOPLE, DeLeon reveals he wrote it when the couple first began falling in love.

“I remember I was going through a dark time in my life, and out of nowhere came this beautiful woman. She was strong. She was kind. She was bright,” he says about his future wife. “I remember feeling like a million colors flashed through this sky of darkness I had been living under, and it was her. It was all her. She was all of the colors in that dark sky.”

RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Gets Engaged Under the Northern Lights: See Her Ring!

“So what did I do? Like any artist or songwriter, I turned to my craft and wrote a song,” he says about being inspired by Skriver. “Little did I know, years later, the day the song released would be the same day she said ‘Yes’ to marrying me and the same day both of us got to see aurora and the Northern Lights for the first time. That was completely the universe stepping in and wanting to give us a show for the ages.”

The day after Thanksgiving, DeLeon and Skriver got engaged in Finland while viewing the Northern Lights. “When he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever.. I have never been more sure about anything in my life. You are my biggest adventure. My fairytale come true. My soulmate. My best friend. The love of my life,” wrote the model on her social media account.

After DeLeon proposed to Skriver with a gorgeous emerald-cut diamond ring with a split band encrusted with diamonds, the couple sat in the snow underneath a full moon.

RELATED VIDEO: In Case You Missed It! All the Biggest Moments From the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Earlier this year, Skriver and DeLeon took the next step in their relationship by moving into their first home together in Nashville, which they showed off in Architectural Digest after taking nearly a year to renovate it.

“This is both of our first houses and our first house together; it’s our baby!” Skriver said. “That’s why the redesign took a lot longer, because we took our time to make sure everything was right. Nothing was rushed.”