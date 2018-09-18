Alec Baldwin Confirms Niece Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber ‘Just Went Off and Got Married’

Alec Baldwin has seemingly confirmed the news that his niece Hailey Baldwin secretly married singer Justin Bieber.

The actor and Match Game host walked the red carpet at 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, telling Access that Hailey, 21, and Bieber, 24, have already said their “I dos.”

“They just went off and got married,” Alec, 60, told the outlet, later adding he had only met Bieber “one time” but texts with Hailey “every now and then.”

PEOPLE was the first to report on Friday that the two stars had wed in a civil ceremony the day before, at a New York City courthouse. “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source explained of the couple, who were seen walking into a courthouse where marriage licenses are issued.

Hailey went on to claim in a since-deleted tweet that “I’m not married yet,” something a friend of the couple told PEOPLE she wrote because she “feels a civil ceremony and their ‘real’ wedding are two separate things.”

“What happened at the courthouse is a courthouse thing — a legal thing. But marriage is two people making a vow before God and the people they love,” added a religious source, confirming to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse but are planning to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.”

Regardless of how it happened, Alec — who was at the awards with his wife Hilaria, 34 — had some advice for the newlyweds.

“You know, when you get married… [I] think it works best if you can really be together,” he told Access. “Like you hook your schedules up where you can really be with each other.”

Alec previously doled out similar advice to the couple, telling etalk at The Public premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival that he wants “them to just spend time with each other.”

“I’m quite a bit older than both of them, but I got married recently, a few years ago. And my wife and I had four kids in four-and-a-half years. We have a lot of little kids,” the father of five said. “The thing is, all the work I do now is based on my family. There’s movies I got offered where they say, ‘Come leave town for five weeks. And no, we can’t travel your family with you. We don’t have that in the budget.’ And I pass because I don’t want to be away from my family. And I hope they realize that.”

No matter how outspoken Alec is, there’s one thing he told Access he won’t be doing: giving Bieber a fatherly talking to about his niece.

“She has a dad and I’m sure he has a few paragraphs about that himself,” Alec said, of brother Stephen Baldwin. “So I’m not worried.”