Alec Baldwin Didn’t Attend His Niece Hailey’s Second Wedding to Justin Bieber: Sources

Alec Baldwin wasn’t among the many famous faces in attendance at his niece Hailey Baldwin’s wedding to Justin Bieber, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

According to one source, the actor and his wife, Hilaria, were in New York City on Monday, the same day that the model and the pop star exchanged vows during their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina. The source adds that over the weekend, Alec, 61, and Hilaria, 35, spent time in the Hamptons.

After Hailey, 22, and Bieber, 25, first tied the knot during a private civil ceremony at a N.Y.C. courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, Alec seemingly confirmed the marriage news at the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles days later, telling Access: “They just went off and got married.”

“They didn’t want anyone but their families to know they got married. This wasn’t a wedding,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that they planned to have a second, larger religious ceremony to celebrate their nuptials with family and friends.

“They can’t wait to have a wedding,” the source said. “But for other reasons, it was easier for them to get the legal stuff out of the way now and to get married. It was more of a necessary ceremony to make it legal. It doesn’t seem like it was a big deal to them.”

Image zoom Alec Baldwin; Hailey Baldwin; Justin Bieber Roy Rochlin/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey and Bieber said their “I Do’s” again on Monday in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel on the Montage Palmetto Bluff property in Bluffton, South Carolina, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Montage’s Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar performed later in the evening.

RELATED: Take Two! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Marry (Again) in South Carolina Ceremony: All the Details

Just before walking down the aisle, Bieber shared a photo of a new Audemars Piguet watch he’d apparently splurged on. “Got myself a lil wedding gift,” he captioned the image, allowing fans a peek at his tux sleeve as well. PEOPLE confirmed Hailey wore Tiffany studs in platinum with diamonds. The earrings, totaling over five carats, are worth $123,000.

Guests also enjoyed Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut in customized bottles made with 9,682 Swarovski crystals, as seen on Jenner and Skye’s Instagrams.

RELATED GALLERY: Every Must-See Photo from Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Star-Studded Southern Wedding

Following the festivities, Bieber shared a few images of him and Hailey from the night.

“My bride is 🔥,” he captioned the photos, which also included a label that read “The Biebers” with the wedding date.

Leading up to his big day, Bieber was “really relaxed,” according to a source, who said, “Justin gave his input [during planning], but really, all he [had] to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”

Ahead of the nuptials, Hailey made sure it would be the perfect celebration.

“Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”