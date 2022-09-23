Oh, baby!

On Friday, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Alaska dropped the music video for her cover of Ace of Base's hit "All That She Wants," and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the spooky visual.

In the video, Bosco — who was a season 14 finalist on Drag Race — plays "an outer space feminine being who is confined to a captive red environment," Alaska tells PEOPLE. "But once she discovers the outside world, she becomes too powerful and too dangerous for her creator to control. But perhaps she breaks free…"

When it came to casting the space alien role, Bosco was the perfect fit. "She is my muse, and she is iconic," says Alaska.

"All That She Wants" appears on Alaska's fourth album, Red 4 Filth, which is also out Friday.

Alaska. Albert Sanchez

"Ace of Base was my first ever cassette tape when I got my first tape player [as] a young child," Alaska says of the '90s pop group. "They are embedded upon my soul and my spirit, and so it's an honor to reimagine one of their iconic songs."

Alaska first appeared on season 5 of Drag Race, then returned to win season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2016. The most recent iteration of All Stars, season 7, was an all-winners-themed season. Despite being a beloved fan-favorite, Alaska revealed on her Race Chaser podcast in May that she hadn't been asked to compete and was "very hurt and sad."

However, Alaska tells PEOPLE she'd still be open to joining another all-winners season of All Stars.

"If RuPaul calls me, I answer. So yes, I would do it," she says. "But drag is too expensive and beautiful these days, so my purpose would be to show that drag can be cheap and terrible."

Alaska has still been keeping busy these days, though. Next week, her new stage production, DRAG: The Musical, which features Joey McIntyre and Jujubee, will open in L.A.