Alanis Morissette Talks New Album, Reflects on Jagged Little Pill's 25th Anniversary

It's been 25 years since she released her breakthrough masterpiece Jagged Little Pill, but Alanis Morissette is still the queen of feeling, well, everything.

The Canadian rocker dropped her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, on Friday. Originally slated for a May release, Morissette, 46, held the album due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just wasn't sure I wanted to be releasing a record about a brown-haired lady's crisis when the whole planet is in massive crisis," Morissette says of postponing the release. "I had both responses. I had some people saying, 'Yeah, yeah, good call.' And then other people saying, 'Are you crazy? We want, we need your crisis to validate our crises.'"

Such Pretty Forks in the Road was worth the wait though. While the album was delayed, Morissette says the songs poured out of her in the studio.

"The music and lyrics are all written relatively quickly. And that's been the case for 25 years straight," she says. "So music lyrics are written usually within 15 minutes: It takes 45 years to live the song, 15 minutes to have it come out."

Morissette says she began working on the record after she welcomed her third child, son Winter, now 11 months. (She and her husband, rapper Souleye, 40, are also parents to son Ever, 9, and daughter Onyx, 4.)

"I never really know what is going to emerge when I go into the studio. Sometimes I'll have one line or a sentiment, like I want to write about my marriage or I want to write a special ode to my children," she says. "This one is truly like all records for me: a snapshot of a two-year period of time in my life."

Morissette is as real as ever on the new LP. Her raw, relatable lyrics — on tracks like the standout single "Reasons I Drink" — harken back to her beloved breakout album Jagged Little Pill, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in June.

"I love that record so much," she says of the Grammy-winning set. "For me, unwittingly, I was just creating songs that just gave you permission to be human. Letting my vulnerabilities and my anger and all my 72 feelings at any given moment, just validating that and normalizing it through the act of writing a song. I'm happy that I can still sing these songs with conviction, having written them when I was 19; to perform them now with conviction is really fortuitous because it could've gone either way."