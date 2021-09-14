"I ultimately won't be supporting someone else's reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell," the Canadian singer said in a statement

Alanis Morissette Slams 'Salacious' New Documentary Jagged: It's 'Not the Story I Agreed to Tell'

Alanis Morissette attends the opening night of the broadway show "Jagged Little Pill' at Broadhurst Theatre on December 05, 2019 in New York City.

Alanis Morissette is slamming a new documentary about her life.

Ahead of the premiere of HBO's Jagged, the 47-year-old singer released a statement on Tuesday describing the new film as "salacious" as she accused the film's team of including "facts that are simply not true" while giving her a "false sense of security" during interviews.

"I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill's 25th anniversary and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown)," Morissette said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. (She and husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway are parents to sons Ever Imre, 10, and Winter Mercy, 21 months, and daughter Onyx Solace, 4.) "I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film."

"This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell. I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted," she continued. "I have chosen not to attend any event around this movie for two reasons: one is that I am on tour right now. the other is that, not unlike many 'stories' and unauthorized biographies out there over the years, this one includes implications and facts that are simply not true."

She added, "While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure — I ultimately won't be supporting someone else's reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell."

HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Speaking to Deadline at the Toronto International Film Festival, the documentary's director Alison Klayman addressed Morissette's reaction to the film.

"It's a really hard thing to see a movie made about yourself and I think she's incredibly brave and her reaction when she saw it was that it was a really–she could feel all the work, all the nuance that went into it," Klayman told the outlet.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that Morissette shared during an interview for the film that she was allegedly raped by five men at age 15.

"It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part," Morissette said in the documentary, according to WaPo.

The singer explained, "I would always say I was consenting, and then I'd be reminded like 'Hey, you were 15, you're not consenting at 15.' Now I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they're all pedophiles. It's all statutory rape.'"

In 2008, the age of consent in Canada was raised from 14 to 16. However, there is a "close-in-age" exemption that legalizes sex between teens within five years difference "to avoid inadvertently criminalizing consensual sexual activity between young people."