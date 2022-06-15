Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Queen's Brian May and More to Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows

The Foo Fighters and the drummer's family are organizing two shows in September, the proceeds for which will go to charity

More than two dozen artists will gather in London on Sept. 3 and Los Angeles on Sept. 27 for the special performances, which were announced earlier this month by the Foo Fighters and Hawkins' family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts," the Foo Fighters wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

In London, meanwhile, fans can catch Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde and Supergrass, plus Chaney, Copeland, Hakim, Homme, Lee and Lifeson, May and Taylors Roger and Rufus, Ronson, Van Halen and Chevy Metal, plus a special appearance by Dave Chappelle.

RELATED VIDEO: John Stamos Shares Video Message from Late Foo Fighters Rocker Taylor Hawkins: 'Miss You Pal'

Nearly all of the artists are longtime friends and/or collaborators of Hawkins, who died on March 25 at age 50, and more will be announced later.

Morissette, for example, brought the rocker on tour in the 1990s as her drummer before he was poached by Dave Grohl to join the Foos, while Hawkins was a lifelong Queen superfan who shared a close bond with May and Taylor.

"Taylor has been the best publicist for Queen ever. He's been so good for our image because he kind of regarded us as cool, whereas a lot of people at that time didn't," May said in April. "[He] was like family to us, he really was."

Gallagher, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude at appearing on the bill on Twitter.

"It's an absolute honour to be invited to kick out the jams for Taylor Hawkins won't let you down brother LG x," he wrote.

Hawkins has called the former Oasis frontman "my mate. He's my bro. I love him."

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Credit: Courtesy

The performances will include songs that Hawkins loved, as well as songs he made with the Foo Fighters, and both concerts will benefit charities to be announced later.

The shows were announced earlier this month in tandem with a statement shared by Hawkins' wife Alison.

In her first public words since his death, she thanked his many supporters and fans "for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor."

"Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort to my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief," she wrote.

Alison, who married the rocker in 2005 and with whom she has three children, continued with a heartfelt message to fans that explained to them their role in Hawkins' career and how they inspired him to be better.

"As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to 'knocking your socks off' during every performance," she wrote. "Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family."

Alison concluded her message "with gratitude," and said the weight would now fall upon his loved ones to keep his spirit alive.

"In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us," she wrote. "Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too."