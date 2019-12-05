Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon Go Busking in Disguise at New York City Subway Station

Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon treated commuters to a surprise concert when they went busking in disguise at the subway station under Rockefeller Center.

The singer and the late night talk show host, both 45, pulled a fast one on subway riders during a segment that aired on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, serenading passerbys in disguise.

Morissette donned a blonde wig, oversized sunglasses, fuzzy coat, and pink hat. Meanwhile, Fallon wore a long beard, a grey beanie, and aviator shades.

“Good evening, everybody. We’d like to sing a couple songs for you,” Fallon, disguising his voice with a deeper tone, said to passing travelers. “We hope you enjoy. Happy holidays.”

Taking on lead vocals, Morissette started off the small concert with a rendition of “The Little Drummer Boy” as Fallon played on a miniature drum. While she managed to pique the attention of some commuters with the classic Christmas carol, the Grammy winner drew a larger crowd after Fallon revealed their true identities.

Morissette then launched into her 1995 smash hit “You Oughta Know” while more people flocked to the makeshift stage.

Image zoom Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The surprise show comes days after Morissette announced she’ll be hitting the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her hit album, Jagged Little Pill. The 31-stop North American tour, produced by Live Nation, will include fellow ’90s powerhouse alt rockers Garbage and Liz Phair.

Morissette also released a new song, “Reasons I Drink,” on Monday. The track is the first single from her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The LP, due out May 1, 2020, will be the first record of original music from the Canadian star since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights.

In January, it was announced that a musical based on the Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill will hit Broadway.

The show, adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody and directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, is set to open at New York City’s Broadhurst Theatre on Thursday.

“This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me,” Morissette said of the musical in a press release. “It is a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward. To work with Diablo Cody, whose heart is as open as her mind is bright and brave, has taken this record — which has meant so much to me — to a whole other level of depth, meaning and natural activism.”