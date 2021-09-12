"It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part," Alanis Morissette reportedly said in the Jagged documentary

Alanis Morissette Makes Statutory Rape Allegations in New Doc as She Refuses to Attend Premiere: Report

Alanis Morissette reportedly makes multiple allegations of rape in the upcoming documentary Jagged.

"It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part," Morissette, 47, said in the documentary premiering Tuesday at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Washington Post reported.

The singer explained, "I would always say I was consenting, and then I'd be reminded like 'Hey, you were 15, you're not consenting at 15.' Now I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they're all pedophiles. It's all statutory rape.'"

In 2008, the age of consent in Canada was raised from 14 to 16. However, there is a "close-in-age" exemption that legalizes sex between teens within five years difference "to avoid inadvertently criminalizing consensual sexual activity between young people."

In the Jagged documentary, previewed by the Post, the "You Oughta Know" singer reportedly doesn't name her abusers.

"I did tell a few people and it kind of fell on deaf ears," she reportedly said in the documentary. "It would usually be a stand-up, walk-out-of-the-room moment."

Alanis Morissette and the Jagged Little Pill cast performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Michael Stewart/WireImage

Morissette also hit back at critics who might question why she's talking about the sexual assault now. "You know a lot of people say 'why did that woman wait 30 years? And I'm like f—k off," she said in the doc, per the Post. "They don't wait 30 years. No one was listening or their livelihood was threatened or their family was threatened."

She added, "The whole 'why do women wait' thing? Women don't wait. Our culture doesn't listen."

Morissette is reportedly not attending the film's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday for unknown reasons, the Post also reported. The movie will later premiere on HBO.

"Of course I wish Alanis could be there. It was a privilege to make this film and I'm really proud of it," the film's director Alison Klayman told the outlet. "Hopefully there will be other opportunities in the future for her to come to film events."

HBO, Klayman, and a rep for Morissette did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Alanis Morissette attends the opening night of the broadway show "Jagged Little Pill' at Broadhurst Theatre on December 05, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

The film isn't the first time the Canadian rocker has spoken out about sexual assault.

In April 2020, Morissette reflected on the Me Too movement as it relates to toxic culture in the music industry.

"Almost every woman in the music industry has been assaulted, harassed, raped. It's ubiquitous — more in music, even, than film," she told The Sunday Times. "What, sex, drugs and rock'n'roll? By definition it's crass, sweaty and aggressive. But it's only a matter of time before it has its own explosion of stories."

Similarly when speaking about the Broadway show Jagged Little Pill's sexual assault scene involving teens, she told the Los Angeles Times in Jan. 2020, "There was some apprehension to talk about sexual abuse and assault in the show, and my initial thought was, 'Why would we avoid this?'"

"My response was, 'Look, it's me. I've had this experience in my past, and I'm not afraid of talking about it. I got this. I will be able to support this ongoing conversation in whatever form it shows up.' Doing this wasn't daunting to me," Morissette told the outlet.

She added, "I hope this helps to take the stigma off telling the truth, though understandably fearing any repercussions. If there's any validation, comfort, inspiration or soothing that this musical can offer to anyone dealing with any of the topics within it — even if it's just one moment of not feeling alone or a little bit of suffering reduced — that would be my dream."