First Listen: Stream Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Broadway Musical Cast Recording

The songs of Alanis Morissette‘s breakthrough debut album Jagged Little Pill have inspired a new Broadway musical of the same name, and PEOPLE has a first listen of the show’s original cast recording.

Set for digital release by Atlantic Records on Friday, the cast recording features all-new renditions of Jagged Little Pill‘s biggest hits — including “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” “Perfect,” and “Ironic” — alongside a handful of Morissette’s other hits, like “Thank U” and “Uninvited.”

There are also two new songs, “Smiling” and “Predator,” written by Morissette and Michael Farrell specifically for the musical.

Show stars Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Antonio Cipriano, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams all sing on the cast recording.

The album is produced by Neal Avron and Tom Kitt, and co-produced by Pete Ganbarg, Craig Rosen, Michael Parker, Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price.

A physical copy of the recording will drop Dec. 6.

Jagged Little Pill is the best-selling international debut album of all time, topping the charts in 13 countries upon its release and selling over 33 million copies worldwide. Its success earned it a spot on the list of the top 20 best-selling albums of all time.

It also won Morissette and her collaborator Glen Ballard five Grammy awards including the prestigious album of the year. At the time, Morissette was just 21 years old — making her the youngest artist in history to ever win the honor (Taylor Swift has since trumped that record with her win for 2008’s Fearless.)

Oscar-winning scribe Diablo Cody (Juno) adapted Morissette’s record for the musical, using the singer/songwriter’s lyrics to reflect on the hardships of today’s society.

Topics such as addiction, sexual assault, and gender identity are all addressed in the musical — which follows a suburban family, the Healys, as the cracks beneath their seemingly perfect exterior start to show.

“This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me,” said Morissette, 45, in a previous press release. “It is a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward. To work with Diablo Cody, whose heart is as open as her mind is bright and brave, has taken this record — which has meant so much to me — to a whole other level of depth, meaning and natural activism.”

Jagged Little Pill had its world premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge last year, to strong reviews.

Tony winner Diane Paulus directs, with movement direction and choreography coming from frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Pulitzer Prize winner Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

The musical pens at New York City's Broadhurst Theatre on Dec. 5. Select ticket-and-album bundles are available for sale now.